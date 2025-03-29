Pitt Football Loses Another WPIAL Target to Penn State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers fight hard for local talent in the area, but sometimes fail in their efforts to nearby rival schools.
Khalil Taylor, a Class of 2027 recruit, announced his committment to Penn State on his Twitter.
Taylor plays for nearby Seton LaSalle High School in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., just a six mile drive south of Acrisure Stadium.
He lives in the Hill District area of the City of PIttsburgh and received his first offer at 14 years old in May 2023 from UNLV, where former Pitt quarterbacks coach and Greensburg Salem alum Brennan Marion served as offensive coordinator.
Pitt got in early on his recruitment, offering him on Sept. 14, 2023, the first Power Four school that did so.
Penn State offered him on Nov. 11, 2023 and has hosted him six times on visits, where they built their relationship.
He is a four-star recruit in his class, with 247Sports ranking him No. 46 in the country, the No. 9 athlete and No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania, Rivals ranking him No. 187 in the nation, No. 5 at his position and No. 4 in the state, while On3 ranked him No. 16 in the nation, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 2 in the commonwealth.
Taylor excelled with Seton LaSalle as a sophomore in 2027, making 51 catches for 932 yards and 22 touchdowns and earning a spot on the Pittsburgh Union Progress All-Star Team. He also led Seton LaSalle to an 11-1 record, where they lost 21-14 to South Park in the WPIAL Class 2A Final.
He is the second WPIAL Class of 2027 recruit that committed to Penn State, joining fellow four-star in Kemon Spell, a running back for McKeesport. He is also one of three WPIAL recruits in the Class of 2027 that joined a Pitt rival, with West Mifflin running back Armand Hill committing to West Virginia.
Taylor is one of four recruits over the next two recruiting classes that have committed to Penn State, with two Class of 2026 recruits in four-star athlete David Davis from Imani Christian Academy and four-star safety Matt Sieg from Fort Cherry High School.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6) (Penn State Commit)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH (Penn State Commit)
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pat Narduzzi Impressed by Pitt's Kickers
- Pitt Football Offer Report: Four-Star OT Kamari Blair
- Big-Time Pass Rusher Sets Pitt Visit
- Veteran Guard Sheds Light on Pitt OL Teammates
- Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Praises Underclassmen QBs and WRs
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt