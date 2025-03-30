Multifaceted State Champ Amari Sabb Talks Pitt Panthers
He's just 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, but Amari Sabb is wanted from coast to coast, earning offers from the Pitt Panthers along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and many others.
As a junior in 2024, the three-star recruit led Glassboro High School to a state championship win in New Jersey, beginning with his 1,116 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. But that's not all.
Sabb rushed for 150 yards and an additional five touchdowns, and he turned just two kick returns into another 108 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he chipped in 29 total tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.
After Sabb's longtime teammate and friend Brandon Simmons recently visited Pitt, a 2026 defensive tackle, the multi-purpose weapon is considering following his lead.
On Saturday night, On SI connected with Sabb to discuss a range of topics.
Not long ago, I spoke with your teammate Brandon Simmons, a defensive tackle who is also being pursued by Pitt. I believe he mentioned you two are quite close. Is that right?
“Yeah, that's my guy. That's my guy. Brandon, I think when I first ever started playing football, he was on my team.”
Players with your profile are interesting. You can't be pigeonholed at one position because you make big plays out of the slot, the backfield, out wide, as a return specialist, and more. Have you always been a multi-purpose player? When did you become a three-phase player?
“Ever since I was young. It started out when I was in my first position I originally played, quarterback. So, growing up for the first couple years I played quarterback, then I moved, and then that's when I started playing running back.
“Once I went to running back, it was like, 'Oh, now I want to play running back. I get to score all the touchdowns.'
“I played running back all throughout Little League. So, having the skills as a running back when I got to high school, when I switched to receiver, it was like it made me more versatile. I could help the team in more ways.
“So, it was always so good to have the coach be able to just say, ‘Oh, man, it's third down. Send Amari to running back.'
“My favorite, I probably would say, is playing the slot, though.”
You won a state championship last season, and your teammate Brandon Simmons was telling me that the majority of your roster has been playing together for many years. Is that right? If so, what's that like for you? That sounds like a special thing to be a part of.
"It was the plan since we were younger. All our parents are friends and that was the plan to keep us together. So, we never have not been on the same team. We've always been on the same team growing up. So, that was the plan going into high school. It all worked out in the end."
It seems obvious to me that you have a level of passion for the game that most simply can't match. I'm sure you've been highly anticipating playing college ball for many years. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, and many others have offered. As someone who appears to live and breathe football, what's it been like to get that kind of notoriety? Any stress throughout it all?
"No stress. It's been something I've wished for since I was a kid. I was one of those kids that used to practice in the mirror, the big moments, like, what I would say in the interviews and stuff like that.
“So, it was just something I always felt like I worked so hard that I just always felt I knew that it was coming with all the hard work that I had put in since I was a kid.”
Pitt's offensive coordinator's scheme is known for weaponizing players like you, getting quick and twitchy players the ball in space. If you've watched Pitt running back Desmond Reid play, you know what I mean. Is that something you're interested in? What do you think about Pitt in your recruitment?
“I haven't actually got the chance to go down there yet, but I'm planning on getting up there. I want to go up there because when they came down to the school, they talked so much about the offense and how they get guys like me involved in the offense in any way they can.
“Anytime a school tells me something like that, it's like music to my ears.
“I like the school that's going to let me be versatile the way I am.”
Where does all that love of the game and wide-ranging talent come from? Any former football players in your family?
“My entire family. My uncle. My dad's oldest brother. My dad played football. Both his younger brothers played football. All three of us, me and both of my brothers play football.
“We're just a sports family through and through. Actually, all of us played all three major sports. We all ran track. We all played football, and played basketball.
“A sports family through and through.”
