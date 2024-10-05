St. Joseph's Prep vs. La Salle College: Live score, updates in Pennsylvania high school football
No. 1 and No. 2 clash Saturday night in Pennsylvania high school football as La Salle College takes on St. Joseph's Prep at Upper Dublin High School.
La Salle enters the game ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Pennsylvania Top 25, while St. Joe's Prep is No. 2.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Follow along for live score and game updates from pregame until after the final whistle.
(Refresh for live updates; the most recent updates will be at the top)
PREGAME
La Salle rolled to a 48-0 win at Cardinal O'Hara last week, and early-season victories over Malvern Prep and Harrisburg have gained weight in recent weeks.
The Explorers will need to pass a big test this week to stay at No. 1 in Pennsylvania. They're led by the top-ranked junior in the state, 6-foot-4 WR/DB Joey O'Brien, who pairs with senior Syracuse commit Julian McFadden to form a lethal receiving duo.
St. Joseph's Prep opened division play with an easy 42-13 win over Father Judge last week, with wide receiver Jett Harrison continuing to look nothing like a typical freshman.
Senior Ohio State commit Isaiah West leads the Hawks' running game.
The Prep has a chance to stamp itself as the No. 1 team in the state with a win this week.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports