St. Joseph's Prep vs. La Salle College: Live score, updates in Pennsylvania high school football

Follow along for live updates as the top two teams in PA square off in Saturday night high school football

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

St. Joseph's Prep players celebrate winning the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship.
St. Joseph's Prep players celebrate winning the 2023 PIAA Class 6A state championship.

No. 1 and No. 2 clash Saturday night in Pennsylvania high school football as La Salle College takes on St. Joseph's Prep at Upper Dublin High School.

La Salle enters the game ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Pennsylvania Top 25, while St. Joe's Prep is No. 2.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Follow along for live score and game updates from pregame until after the final whistle.

(Refresh for live updates; the most recent updates will be at the top)

PREGAME

La Salle rolled to a 48-0 win at Cardinal O'Hara last week, and early-season victories over Malvern Prep and Harrisburg have gained weight in recent weeks.

The Explorers will need to pass a big test this week to stay at No. 1 in Pennsylvania. They're led by the top-ranked junior in the state, 6-foot-4 WR/DB Joey O'Brien, who pairs with senior Syracuse commit Julian McFadden to form a lethal receiving duo.

St. Joseph's Prep opened division play with an easy 42-13 win over Father Judge last week, with wide receiver Jett Harrison continuing to look nothing like a typical freshman.

Senior Ohio State commit Isaiah West leads the Hawks' running game.

The Prep has a chance to stamp itself as the No. 1 team in the state with a win this week.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
