Two Pitt Freshmen DL Talk Deep Hometown Roots

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi said on Early National Signing Day in December that no other school develops WPIAL players into NFL talent like the Pitt Panthers do, and there are two defensive linemen who could be added to that list next.

True freshmen Reston Lehman and Lincoln Hoke made their first media appearances since joining the program in January. Both Lehman and Hoke are from the Pittsburgh area, with Hoke being from North Allegheny High School and Lehman from Peters Township.

Both players have strong Pittsburgh football roots, whether that's with the Panthers or the Pittsburgh Steelers. And both players couldn't be happier to be enrolled at Pitt.

Another Top Local Recruit Stays Home

Lehman joins Pitt as the No. 12 player in the state, according to 247Sports, and as a member of the ESPN Top 300. Lehman comes from a Pitt family, with his dad attending the university back in the day.

"It means a lot for me, just playing for the city I grew up in," Lehman said. "A lot of my friends and family can come to the games. But besides the fact that I'm so close to home, Pitt is just such a great program in general. It was kind of an easy decision for me. Growing up, I used to come to the games all the time. I have little pictures of me wearing a Pitt jersey. I'm grateful to be here."

As a four-year starter at Peters Township, caught the eye of Darrin McMillon, the father of former Peters Township and Pitt standout defensive back Donovan McMillon . Lehman said McMillon's father played a big role in his decision to attend Pitt.

"He was all over me, the whole recruiting process," Lehman said. "But watching Donovan when I was in elementary school, while he was playing with high schoolers, and watching him play for our hometown was a cool experience, and I looked up to him a ton. I still do."

Oct 14, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Donovan McMillon (3) reacts after a defensive stop against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's also convenient to attend your hometown school when you're a defensive lineman, and the head coach of that school is Narduzzi.

"Being a defensive lineman. It's like a dream to come to the University of Pittsburgh," Lehman said. "Especially in Pat Narduzzi's defense. It's an honor to be here and to be playing with really aggressive d-linemen. I'm excited to get in here and start working."

Like Father, Like Son

Adjusting to college, and specifically college football, can be a challenge for many people. But it helps when you have a buddy.

Lehman said that he and Hoke had been talking for months before enrolling at Pitt, as two of the four WPIAL recruits Pitt signed this cycle. And like Lehman, Hoke has deep roots in Pittsburgh football.

Hoke is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke, who spent his entire eight-year NFL career in Pittsburgh from 2004-11, playing in three Super Bowls and winning two.

"Just being a true Pittsburgh guy, I love it," Hoke said. "Pittsburgh is a hard-nosed town. Tough. That's what it's all about."

Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Chris Hoke during Super Bowl XLV against the Green Bay Packers at Cowboys Stadium. The Packers defeated the Steelers 31-25. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Being close to home also means being close to his father, who Hoke says taught him everything he knows about football. He even received some coaching from former long-time Steelers assistant coach John Mitchell.

"I played since I was 6 years old, so everything since then, my dad taught me everything I know," he said. "My dad taught me all my technique and that comes from coach John Mitchell on the Steelers. That's the way I play. Just the IQ of the game, stuff that other people wouldn't know, that's what my dad instilled in me."

Now, Hoke gets to continue his family's Pittsburgh football legacy starting this season with the Panthers.

"I just get to play in front of Pittsburgh, all the fans. I'm super excited about that," Hoke said. "I love Pittsburgh. So excited to be here."

