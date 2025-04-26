Browns Sign Pitt DB Donovan McMillon as UDFA
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers defensive back Donovan McMillon didn't receive a call during the 2025 NFL Draft, but has found his new team for next season at the professional level.
The Cleveland Browns have signed McMillon as an undrafted free agent, according to Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now.
McMillon, who played for nearby Peters Township High School, spent his first two seasons in college at Florida. He played in all 13 games as a freshman in 2021, making 10 tackles (six solo) and then played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2022, making 20 tackles (12 solo) and one tackle for loss, serving as a special teams ace.
Following the end of the 2022 season, McMillon would transfer from Florida and go back home to Pitt, enrolling mid-year.
He played in all 12 games for the Panthers in 2023, starting eight at strong safety. He made 105 tackles (54 solo), one pass defended and one forced fumble, earning him an All-ACC Honourable Mention. His 105 tackles led the team and finished as the most since Jordan Whitehead had 109 in 2015.
One of McMillon's best games came against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl, where he made 18 tackles, the second most of any defensive player under head coach Pat Narduzzi.
He had a team-high 115 tackles (55 solo), along with eight pass breakup and one forced fumble this season. This made him the first Pitt player to finish with 100+ tackles in back-to-back seasons since linebacker Scott McKillop did it in 2007 and 2008.
He made a season-high 15 tackles (10 solo) in the comeback win over Cincinnati on the road in Week 2. He also posted double-digit tackles against West Virginia at home in Week 3, North Carolina on the road in Week 6 and Cal at home in Week 7.
McMillon made an interception in the win over the Kent State Golden Flashes in the season opener at home and forced a fumble vs. the Mountaineers.
He finished with 220 tackles (109 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles in 25 games for the Panthers the past two seasons.
McMillon competed at two college football all-star games in the Hula Bowl, that took place on Jan. 11 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and the East-West Shrine Bowl.
While he didn't receive an invite to the NFL Combine, McMillon had a strong Pro Day, which helped him get signed.
He is the first Pitt player that signed as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft.
Pitt has three players go in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Los Angeles Chargers took offensive tackle Branson Taylor at No. 199 overall and the Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Gavin Bartholomew at No. 202 overall, both in the sixth round, and the Los Angeles Rams took wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at No. 242 overall in the seventh round.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Rams Draft Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield
- Pitt Lands Oklahoma Transfer QB
- Vikings Draft Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew
- Chargers Draft Pitt OT Branson Taylor
- Will Lightning-Fast Jacob Thomas Stick with Pitt?
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt