Pitt Adds WPIAL Walk-On OT

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have received a commitment from Class of 2026 offensive tackle Sean Franklin from Mars, Pa., he announced on Jan. 29.

"Thank you to all of my family, friends and coaches for all of their support throughout this journey. I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can't thank [Jeremy Darveau] and [Pat Narduzzi enough] for believing in me," Franklin wrote on Twitter.

1000% committed to @Pitt_FB‼️‼️‼️

Thank you to all of my family, friends & coaches for all of their support throughout this journey. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can’t thank @CoachDarveau and @CoachDuzzPittFB for believing in me. #H2P @CoachKasper @bunk071 pic.twitter.com/lpRhlPs7K3 — Sean Franklin (@Sean_Franklin_) January 29, 2026

Franklin stands at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, according to his profile on Twitter . Franklin was also named first-team All-Conference three times and was named to an All-State team once.

Last season, Franklin was part of an offensive line that helped lead Mars to an 8-3 overall record and a 4-1 conference record. According to MaxPreps , the Fightin' Planets' offensive line paved the way for 2,357 team rushing yards, at 7.1 yards per carry, 214.3 yards per game and 30 total touchdowns.

Franklin is now the third incoming freshman tackle and fourth new tackle overall in Pitt's 2026 recruiting class. Mike van der Oord and Nick Howard are the two incoming freshmen and former Penn transfer Netinho Olivieri is the lone transfer addition.

Pitt's Rebuilding OL

Franklin is another piece added to Pitt's rebuilding offensive line after a difficult season protecting the passer in 2025.

Freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel was sacked the seventh-most times of all starting quarterbacks last season, despite starting in just nine games. He was taken down 34 times in the backfield and was pressured 149 times, according to Pro Football Focus .

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker David Reese (8) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Pitt's front five was also ranked among the nation's worst groups in sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed. The Panthers' untit ranked 132nd and 117th, respectively.

Starting tackle Jeff Persi and starting center Lyndon Cooper will not return in 2026, leaving two clear position battles heading into 2026.

Pitt also signed former Akron guard Keylen Davis from the transfer portal. According to PFF , Davis was the top run-blocking lineman for the Zips last season, but struggled in pass protection, allowing the most pressures of the group with 14 and the second-most sacks with four.

The returning starters for Pitt are Keith Gouveia, BJ Williams, Ryan Carretta and Kendall Stanley and Ryan Baer.

Gouveia started the 2025 season until he suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game. Carretta stepped in for Gouveia and was the starter for the remainder of the season. Stanley was in a similar situation, as he filled in for Persi when he was injured and started most of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt