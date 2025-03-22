Pitt Successfully Selling the Desmond Reid Model
The proof is in the pudding: the Pitt Panthers coaching staff is successfully selling the Desmond Reid model within the Kade Bell offense.
Prospects with big-time speed and versatile skill sets on the offensive side of the ball are turning their attention to Pitt.
Look no further than recent commitments for evidence of recruits who fit that profile appealing to the way Pitt’s offensive coordinator utilizes Reid, a successful all-purpose back who returns to ACC action this fall with the potential to ascend in multiple statistical categories.
On Friday, the Panthers landed a commitment from a quick-and-twitchy receiver in Dylan Wester. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster has proven to be very difficult to cover in camp settings loaded with college-bound defensive backs.
Last season, he recorded 37 catches for 675 yards and six touchdowns. His lone kickoff return turned into an 85-yard score. Defensively, Wester tallied 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and a forced fumble for the Booker High School defense.
Wester comes from a family known for dynamic speed, a cousin to NFL Draft receiver prospect LaJohntay Wester out of Colorado who recorded a 4.46 at the NFL Combine.
He wasn’t the only Florida product with outstanding speed on campus on Friday.
Miami’s Kaj Baker visited Pitt on Friday, an all-purpose weapon who, much like Desmond Reid, put together 520 rushing yards, 726 receiving yards, 161 kick-off return yards, and 216 punt return yards in the fall. Baker has recorded a sizzling 10.38 (100m) and a 4.39 (40-yard dash).
“That's one of the reasons why I like Coach (Bell) and I like Pitt so much,” Baker said regarding the success of Desmond Reid within Bell’s scheme. “I feel like they know how to use guys like me with my skill set, and they're very successful under Coach (Bell). That's one of the things I like the most.”
Baker stated the Panthers are very high within his college search.
A pair of recruits with similar abilities recently committed to the Pitt 2027 recruiting class, starting with Reid’s younger brother - Tyler Reid. Similar to Desmond, Reid is known as a all-purpose back with particularly notable ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Reid’s commitment followed the first commitment in Pitt’s 2027 class in Jacob Thomas.
Like Reid, Thomas is also a Florida speedster. He put together 27 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. Thomas also recorded 11 kickoff returns for 290 yards and a touchdown, and two punt returns for 25 yards.
Both Reid and Thomas are 10.6 sprinters. To put that into perspective, many high-end Power Four schools didn’t sign multiple prospects with sub-10.7 speed in the last recruiting cycle.
Meanwhile, Pitt recently extended offers to a pair of running backs from the Southeast with dynamic speed.
Out of a fantastic Florida program in Lakeland High School, Jadarius Dobie is a 2026 ‘back with a sub-4.5-sec. 40-yard dash. He announced an offer last week alongside Christopher Talley out of Memphis. The Whitehaven star averaged 12 yards per carry, fueled by 10.86 speed.
Kade Bell’s offense is exciting through the eyes of the aforementioned recruits. If Pitt can continue to capitalize on the success of Reid, the Panthers will feature some of the best pure speed across ACC offenses in the coming years.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Offers 2026 Ohio OL
- Versatile Speedster Kaj Baker Recaps Pitt Visit
- WPIAL Champ & Steelers Legacy Talks Pitt Commitment
- Pitt Football Lands 3-Star WR Commitment
- Houston Edge Rusher Books Pitt Official Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt