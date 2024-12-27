WATCH: Pitt Press Conference Following Toledo Loss
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers played a wild game that lasted six overtimes, but eventually fell to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field.
Pitt took an early 12-6 lead, but a big touchdown for Toledo on a defensive mishap and then a pick-six on the next play gave their foe the 20-12 lead going into halftime.
The Panthers responded in the second half, as freshman quarterback Julian Dugger came in and gave the team some life, scoring 18 unanswered points and giving his team a 30-20 lead early in the third quarter
Dugger threw a pick-six himself later on in the fourth quarter and Toledo tied it up at 30 with two mintues to go, sending the game into overtime.
The game had a number of wild moments throughout the six overtime periods, including two times Toledo left their side of the field to celebrate the win before the referees called it back for a penalty and reversal for a call.
It also included the Panthers bringing out senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Isaiah "Ghost" Neal in a goal line situation three times in the second overtime, and not scoring a touchdown.
Dugger kept Pitt in it throughout, but his last pass fell to the ground, incomplete, giving Toledo a big victory.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke after the game, joined by sixth year linebacker Brandon George and Bartholomew, who played their final games for the program.
He spoke on redshirt freshman/walk-on David Lynch starting at quarterback, decision to bring Dugger in, in-game decisions in overtime and more.
The defeat for the Panthers (7-6) finishes the season on a six-game losing streak, which took place after a 7-0 start, their best since 1982. This also ties the all-time series between the Panthers and the Rockets, 2-2, with their last meeting coming in 2006, a 45-3 win for the Panthers.
This also marked the longest bowl game in NCAA history and the longest game in Pitt history.
Pitt and Toledo will face off again in 2030, with the game taking place at Acrisure Stadium.
