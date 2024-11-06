Pitt Adds MAC Opponent to Future Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a MAC school to their future schedule, as they look to fill up non-conference portions of upcoming years.
Brent McMurphy of Action Network reported that Pitt added Toledo as a future opponent that they will host in 2030.
The Panthers are 2-1 against the Rockets in the all-time series, with all games coming in the 2000s.
Pitt defeated Toledo in their first ever game, a 37-19 victory at Heinz Field on Sept. 28, 2002. Quarterback Rod Rutherford completed 18-of-27 pass attempts for 316 yards and threw three touchdowns, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught six of those passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rockets got revenge the next season, upsetting the then ranked No. 9 Panthers, 35-31 on Sept. 20, 2003 at the Glass Bowl.
Pitt led most of that matchup, 24-14 at halftime and 31-21 at the end of the third quarter. Toledo would use two long touchdown drives, 12 plays for 98 yards over five minutes, to cut the lead to three, and then 15 plays for 83 yards over four minutes, to get the go-ahead touchdown.
The Panthers dominated the Rockets in their past matchup, a 45-3 rout on Sept. 30, 2006. Quarterback Tyler Palko completed 12-of-15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Pitt is 29-5 against MAC schools all-time and 5-1 under head coach Pat Narduzzi since he took over in 2015.
They lost to Western Michigan at home, 44-41 on Sept. 18, 2021, but defeated Akron 24-7 on the road on Sept. 12, 2015, Ohio at home, 20-10 on Sept. 7, 2019, Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl, 34-30 on Dec. 26, 2019, Western Michigan on the road, 34-13 on Sept. 17, 2022 and Kent State at home, 55-24 in Week 1 this season.
Pitt has two other MAC opponents in their future schedules, as they'll host Central Michigan on Sept. 6, 2025 and Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 5, 2026.
This Toledo game is one of two non-conference games that Pitt has in 2030 so far, along with a road matchup vs. rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 7.
Pitt Football Future Non-Conference Schedules
2025
Sept. 6-Central Michigan (Home)
Sept. 13-West Virginia (Road)
TBA-Notre Dame (Home)
2026
Sept. 5-Miami (Ohio) (Home)
Sept. 12-UCF (Home)
Sept. 19-Wisconsin (Road)
2027
Aug. 28-Wisconsin (Dublin, Ireland)
Oct. 30-UConn (Home)
2028
Nov.4-UConn (Road)
TBA-Notre Dame (Home)
2029
Sept. 1-Delaware (Home)
Sept. 8-West Virginia (Home)
Sept. 15-UCF (Road)
Sept. 22-Richmond (Home)
2030
Sept. 7-West Virgina (Road)
TBA-Toledo (Home)
2031
Sept. 6-West Virginia (Home)
TBA-Notre Dame (Home)
2032
Sept. 11-West Virginia (Road)
2033
TBA-Notre Dame (Road)
2034
TBA-Notre Dame (Home)
2036
Nov. 1-Notre Dame (Road)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt QB Named Semifinalist for National Award
- Pitt Snap Count vs. SMU Revealed
- Pitt Faces Minnesota in Latest Bowl Projection
- Pitt Women's Basketball Defeats Canisius in Season Opener
- Pitt Makes Initial College Football Playoff Top 25
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt