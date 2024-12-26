WATCH: Pitt Blocks PAT, Returns for 2-Point Conversion
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers gave up an early touchdown vs. Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field, but they also made a great play at the end of the drive.
Pitt redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis jumped over the PAT blocking unit near the longsnapper and blocked the PAT. He then grabbed the ball and ran it back 85 yards for two points, cutting the deficit to 6-2.
This was the first time Pitt blocked a PAT and took it all the way for two points since Sept. 20, 1990, a 20-20 tie at the Carrier Dome.
Louis earned numerous accolades for his play this season, including First Team All-American honors from The Sporting News. making him the 100th Panther to earn the honor. He is also the first Pitt sophomore defensive player since Hugh Green in 1978 to earn First Team All-American honors from an NCAA recognized-selector.
He has also earned Second Team All-American honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic and the Associated Press.
Louis earned All-ACC First Team honors, as he had an excellent season at Star or outside linebacker, making 12 starts. The AP also named him as an All-ACC First Team linebacker.
He made 96 tackles (41 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, two pass breakups and forced a fumble. He also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice in the win vs. West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louis would also make a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 41-13 blowout win over rival Syracuse on Oct. 24. He was one of five players to make an interception and one of three to return one for a touchdown in the victory.
