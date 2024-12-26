Pitt Unveils New Starting OL for Bowl Game
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers announced a new offensive line starting alignment when they faced Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
The players who started as the first unit featured redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer at left tackle, sixth year Ryan Jacoby at left guard, redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper at center, sophomore BJ Williams at right guard and Terrence Enos Jr. at right tackle.
Jacoby started the first eight games of the season at right tackle, but played the final four games at left tackle.
Panthers redshirt senior Branson Taylor, who started at left tackle for the first six games, suffered a season-ending injury vs. Cal in Week 7.
Pitt originally had Enos at left tackle for the next two games, but chose to move him to left guard vs. Virginia in Week 11. He didn't start or play in the final three games of the regular season.
Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery started for Pitt at right tackle vs. Virginia and the last two games, road losses to Louisville in Week 13 and Boston College in Week 14. Fellow redshirt sophomore Jackson Brown started for Pitt at right tackle in the home loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12.
Enos, who played for Cass Technical High School in Detroit, will get to play in more front of family and friends than he usually does. This will serve as his first start at right tackle and third of the season.
Jacoby, who has missed three games this season, will make his fourth straight start at left guard, which also marks his final college game.
Cooper has missed just one game this season at center and Williams will start his 13th game at right guard, missing none in 2024.
This is the fifth straight game with a different offensive line starting lineup for the Panthers and the eighth game overall in 2024 that they had different offensive line starters from their season opener.
The Panthers also gave freshman Francis Brewu his first collegiate start at defensive tackle. Redshirt senior Tamon Lynum also got his third start of the season at cornerback, with fellow redshirt senior Rashad Battle out with injury.
Redshirt freshman/walk-on David Lynch started at quarterback and fellow redshirt freshman Zion Fowler-El got the start at wide receiver, the first collegiate start for both players.
Pitt Football Starting Lineup vs. Toledo
Offense
Quarterback-David Lynch
Running Back-Desmond Reid
Wide Receiver-Kenny Johnson
Wide Receiver-Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Wide Receiver-Zion Fowler-El
Tight end-Gavin Bartholomew
Left Tackle-Ryan Baer
Left Guard-Ryan Jacoby
Center-Lyndon Cooper
Right Guard-BJ Williams
Right Tackle-Terrence Enos Jr.
Defense
Defensive End-Nate Matlack
Defensive Tackle-Sean FitzSimmons
Defensive Tackle-Francis Brewu
Defensive End-Jimmy Scott
Star Linebacker-Kyle Louis
Mike Linebacker-Brandon George
Money Linebacker-Rasheem Biles
Safety-Donovan McMillon
Safety-Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback-Tamon Lynum
Cornerback-Ryland Gandy
Special Teams
Longsnapper-Nilay Upadhyayula
Placekicker-Ben Sauls
Punter-Caleb Junko
Holder-Cam Guess
