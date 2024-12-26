Pitt Starting Walk-On QB in Bowl Game
DETROIT -- The Pitt Panthers will make a change at quarterback ahead of their matchup vs. Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field.
The Panthers will have redshirt freshman and walk-on David Lynch start vs. the Rockets, making this the first start of his career, according to Bill Hillgrove, the play-by-play commentator for the Panthers on 93.7 The Fan.
Pitt starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, has dealt with injuries throughout the end of this season, leading to Lynch earning the start of the bowl game.
He suffered a hard hit going out of bounds vs. Syracuse in Week 9, forcing backup redshirt junior Nate Yarnell to come in.
Holstein played in the following game vs then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10, but didn't perform well in the 48-25 loss, completing 29-of-48 passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
He then suffered a late hit in the third quarter vs. Virginia at home in Week 11, as junior linebacker Trey McDonald that knocked him out of the game. The referees also disqualified McDonald for the hit, as they called it targeting.
Yarnell came in for the rest of the game and then would play the entirety vs. then ranked No. 20 Clemson at home in Week 12, almost getting Pitt the victory.
Holstein came back vs. Louisville, but took a sack in the first quarter and went down. Medical staff tended to him and had to put an air cast on his left leg. They would also bring out a cart for him and take him off the field.
Yarnell came in for that game as well and then started vs. Boston College, as Holstein sat out with injury.
Lynch also came in the game against Louisville, playing the final two drives and completing 5-of-7 passes for 43 yards, including an interception on the final drive.
Yarnell would head for the transfer portal on Dec. 6 and landed at Texas State. Fellow Pitt quarterback in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach joined him on Dec.12, thinning the depth at the position for the team.
Lynch hails from East Greenwich, R.I. and played for Bishop Hendricksen High School in Warwick, R.I.
He was a three-sport phenom in high school, starring in football, basketball and baseball. He threw for almost 1,000 yards and accounted for 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2021, guiding his team to a 7-2 mark and the Interscholastic League State Championship Super Bowl title.
Lynch would use a postgraduate year to play at powerhouse, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., throwing for more than 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns, a 9-2 record and the National Post Grad Athletic Association (NPGAA) Championship.
Panthres freshman Julian Dugger will serve as the backup quarterback to Lynch in this bowl game.
