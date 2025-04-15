WATCH: Pitt Spring Game Highlights
Following the Pitt Panthers spring game on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, Pitt's media team put together a short video feature with highlights following footage of Kenny Pickett rallying the troops pregame.
It was a different atmosphere than what Pitt fans have seen in previous spring games. While many college programs have scrapped their spring game altogether, others turning to combines or other competition versus a traditional in-house game, Pitt stuck with the Blue-Gold Game but without full contact.
It was a matchup under 'thud' protocol. If you aren't familiar with thud, it's a level of competing with contact but not full contact where ball carriers are not taken to the ground intentionally.
In the spring game, the Blue Team jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Gold Team closed to gap through a rushing touchdown from converted receiver Justin Cook and a two-yard touchdown catch by early-entry freshman receiver Cameron Sapp.
However, the Blue Team managed to hang on to its lead, pulling off a 17-14 victory.
The first touchdown pass was a surprise as star linebacker Kyle Louis lined up in the backfield, faced pressure quickly after the snap, and launched a left-handed pass that hit returning receiver Zion Fowler-El as he was striding across the goal line.
Later, Louisville receiver import Cataurus "Blue" Hicks snagged a pass from early-entry freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel on a short route. The 5-foot-10 receiver then showed off his breakneck speed as he burst upfield for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown. It was the play of the day, according to many in attendance.
