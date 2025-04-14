Pitt Football Hosted Florida WR Prospect
During the final spring practice ahead of the Pitt Panthers spring game, Dallas Crescenzo was in town after arriving from Florida.
He's a receiver prospect in the 2027 class. Out of the West Palm Beach area, he's a versatile and speedy playmaker at Santaluces High School, lining up in various offensive skill positions, including wildcat quarterback at times.
Listed in his X profile is a 6-foot, 180-pound profile, a 4.0 GPA, and sub-11-second speed (100m).
Before his trip to Pitt, the Panthers extended a scholarship offer back on January 30. It represented his first Power Four opportunity. Since then, Florida State extended an offer to Crescenzo who also carries Eastern Michigan, Florida International, and Western Kentucky offers.
Pitt continues to be highly active in the state of Florida when the staff hits the recruiting trail, especially at the receiver position.
Currently, more than two dozen receivers from the Sunshine State hold offers from Pitt in the 2026 cycle. In the 2027 class, Florida speedsters make up the current two verbally-committed prospects in receiver Jacob Thomas and running back Tyler Reid.
It's also worth noting that among the three early-entry receivers from the 2025 Pitt recruiting class, two came from Florida in Tony Kinsler and Cameron Sapp.
During his trip to Pitt, Crescenzo was proud to announce that he reaffirmed the validity of his scholarship offer, as shown in the X post above.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
