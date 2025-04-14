Cataurus Hicks TD Tracks With Pitt Spring Feedback
In case you missed it, Louisville receiver import Cataurus “Blue” Hicks showed off his lightning speed when he snapped off a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the Pitt Panthers spring game.
It followed a consistent flow of positive feedback regarding the newcomer at the receiver position, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster with exciting playmaking ability.
Coming in with a new number, Hicks had a request that went unanswered during the spring.
However, given the way he conducted himself through the 15 spring sessions, his wish may be granted later this off-season.
“You saw Blue could run, (jersey) number 81,” Pat Narduzzi said in the post-game press conference (available on YouTube). “Might have to change his number here at the end of fall camp. He wants a single digit. If he keeps playing like that, he'll get one.”
After winning the Ed Conway Award before kickoff, the most improved player on offense, the leader of the receiver roster took note of Blue’s breakaway speed on his touchdown.
Given Kenny Johnson’s personal needs in order to thrive in the 2025-26 season, that dynamic score was encouraging to the returning starter.
“That gives me relief because now I know if a team, wants to play with a safety over the top a corner there...they're doubling me, they've got Blue over there in one-on-one coverage, I feel confident that we're going to win,” Johnson said on Saturday.
“I feel confident that Zion (Fowler-El) is going to win. I feel confident that whoever's over there is going to win. So, that's just a big relief for me, being able to have a good tandem with me, you know what I mean, and really work off of.”
Hicks was asked, specifically, about his 65-yard touchdown during the post-game press conference.
Although he wasn’t aware of the distance of his score, it was a play he’d been anticipating.
“That's how long it was? Oh,” Hicks said following the spring game. “We already knew...We (were) game planning (that play). So, (Kade Bell) said he was going to run it in the game, and he said I was going to score on it.
“I'd seen it pre-snap, and I'd seen Mason (Heintschel)...look at me. I already knew. I just needed to catch it and just get vertical or just run. And that's what I did.”
As one can imagine, notching that play made a significant impact on Hicks’ psyche as a newcomer in the program.
“It gave me a lot of confidence. I already had a lot of confidence, but it's just building more,” Hicks said on Saturday. “So, hey, I don't even know what to say right now.”
