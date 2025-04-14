NEWS: Pitt transfer forward Guillermo Diaz Graham has committed to San Francisco, source told @On3sports.



The 7-foot junior from Spain averaged 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. He posted 15 points and 8 rebounds against SMU in February.https://t.co/lgOmxgT37g pic.twitter.com/mmczgY2gAp