PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham has found his new school for next season.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Diaz Graham has committed to San Francisco for his final season of college basketball.
Guillermo Diaz Graham hails from the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of North Africa. He and his twin brother, Jorge Diaz Graham, earned an invite to the Spain U20 National Team for competition in the 2022 FIBA U20 European Championship in Montenegro, with Guillermo Diaz Graham playing substantial minutes.
The twins headed to the United States for high school, playing for powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Both of them committed to Pitt in the summer of 2022 and joined ahead of the 2022-23 season.
He played a small role as freshmen, but helped Pitt have a solid season, 24-12 overall and 14-6 in ACC play, ending a seven-season NCAA Tournament drought. The twins also made big plays, as they defeated Mississippi State in the First Four and then Iowa State in the Round of 64.
Guillermo Diaz Graham played all 33 games and started seven contests in the 2023-24 season, averaging 17.9 minutes, 6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, whole shooting 49.1% from the field, 40.5% from 3-point range and 59.6% from the foul line.
He would start 25 of the 32 games he played in this past season, averaging 23.2 minutes, 6.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 42.3% from the field, 31.6% from deep and 67.6% from the free throw line.
Guillermo Diaz Graham finished his three seasons with Pitt playing in 98 games with 35 starts, averaging 17.6 minutes, 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting, 45.5% from the field, 34.1% from 3-point range and 64.7% from the foul line.
The Panthers has seen most of their roster change from last season, as they lost six players to the transfer portal so far, along with Diaz Graham.
This also includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr. and Jorge Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has added through the transfer portal, with Iowa State duo of guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
