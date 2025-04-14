Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
After Pitt Panthers tight end Jake Renda announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, another offensive player followed him out the door: Receiver Andy Jean.
Back on December 10, 2024, Jean entered the transfer portal as a former Florida Gator, visiting Pitt less than a month later. That trip to Pennsylvania led to a commitment to the ACC squad, one of three pass-catchers who chose Kade Bell's offense.
The additional receivers plucked out of the portal were Deuce Spann out of Florida State and Cataurus Hicks from Louisville.
Throughout spring camp, although Jean came up in post-practice press conferences, it was clear that Hicks was the hottest topic among the three receiver imports with Deuce Spann following behind the pass-catcher known commonly as "Blue."
Out of Miami Northwestern, a high-quality Florida program, Jean ranked as a three-star prospects across 247Sports and ESPN while Rivals and On3 had the 2023-class recruit pegged with four stars.
Jean chose the Gators among additional scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and others.
He preserved his redshirt in 2023 after playing just 93 snaps on offense over four games, recording six catches for 97 yards, with a high of 62 yards at home versus Charlotte. Additionally, Jean had two kick returns for 44 yards in a home win over Vanderbilt in Week 6.
After playing just one snap in 2024, Jean headed to Pitt in January. And now he's in search of his third home ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Offers OT Lual Aleu
- Pitt RB Coach Touts Recruiting Outcomes
- Pitt Assistant Coach Proud of Strengthened Linebacker Culture
- Pitt Offer Report: Tackle Lual Aleu
- Kenny Johnson Emphasizes Chemistry with Pitt Quarterback
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt