Pitt Basketball Contacts Arizona State Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made moves in the transfer portal and are still contacting prospective basketball recruits for next season.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Pitt contacted Arizona State transfer guard Adam Miller, along with ACC schools in Clemson and Virginia Tech, Big Ten schools in Illinois and Indiana, Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Baylor, TCU and West Virginia, SEC schools in Arkansas and Texas, plus DePaul and Gonzaga.
Miller played his freshman season of high school basketball for Manuel High School in Peoria, Ill., before transferring to Morgan Park High School in Chicago for his final three seasons.
He averaged 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game as a senior in the 2019-20 season, which earned him 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball, first-team All-State, Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and both Champaign News-Gazette and Daily Southtown Player of the Year honors.
Miller was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, with 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ranking him in their top 35 recruits. He would commit to Illinois, choosing them over Arizona, Arizona State and Louisville.
He started 31 games as a true freshman for the Fighting Illini' in the 2020-21 season, averaging 25.5 minutes, 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.1% from the field, 34.0% from 3-point range and 68.4% from the foul line.
Miller would play for the USA U19 Team that summer, winning the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia.
He entered the transfer portal after that season and landed with LSU, but would sit out the following campaign after tore his ACL.
Miller came back for the 2022-23 season with the Tigers, starting all 33 games he played in. He averaged 33.0 minutes, 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 33.6% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point range and 82.9% from the free throw line.
He entered the transfer portal again and landed with Arizona State for his redshirt junior campaign in the 2023-24 season.
The NCAA initially denied Miller's waiver to transfer a second time without a degree, but the transfer eligibility rule got put on hold, allowing Miller to play.
He played 23 gamesand started 21 contests in the 2023-24 season, averaging 31.4 minutes, 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 39.3% from the field, 30.3% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the foul line.
Miller played a second campaign with the Devils last season, starting all 30 games. He averaged 29.7 minutes, 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while shooting 44.9% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 75.6% from the foul line.
He stands 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds and will have one year left of eligibility.
The Panthers have seen most of their roster change from last season, as they lost six players to the transfer portal so far.
This also includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Papa Amadou Kante, Marlon Barnes Jr., twins in Guillermo Diaz Graham, who transferred to San Francisco, and Jorge Diaz Graham.
The Panthers only have three returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt has added through the transfer portal, with Iowa State duo of guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
