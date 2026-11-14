Panthers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

Another year, another season of the NFC South being abysmal. All four teams are tied with three wins each, but the Saints and Panthers have one fewer loss than the Falcons and Buccaneers.

That means the winner of this weekend's game between the Panthers and Saints will have sole possession of first place in the division for the time being. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into three of my favorite player props for this NFC South showdown.

Panthers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Chuba Hubbard OVER 80.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Chris Olave 7+ Receptions (+140)

Darren Waller Anytime Touchdown (+360)

Chuba Hubbard OVER 80.5 Rush Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Chuba Hubbard to go over his rushing yards total is my favorite player prop for this week:

The Saints' run defense has been atrocious this season, ranking 28th in opponent rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate. With that being the case, I'm going to back my fellow Canadian to have a big performance. Hubbard has had a strong 2026 season, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and 77.4 rushing yards per game. If he hits his season average on Sunday, we'll cash this bet.

Chris Olave 7+ Receptions (+140)

Chris Olave doesn't get the credit he deserves for being one of the most effective receivers in the NFL. Despite the Saints already having their BYE, he's sixth in the league in receptions with 56, an average of seven receptions per game. We're able to get him at plus-money for him to hit his season average in receptions, and let's remember that he had a combined 11 receptions in two games against the Panthers a season ago.

Darren Waller Anytime Touchdown (+360)

I'm surprised Darren Waller is third on the odds among the Panthers' pass-catchers to score a touchdown at +360, considering he's leading the team in receiving touchdowns with four. It's clear that he has proven to be a reliable end zone target for Bryce Young, so I'm going to take a chance on betting on him to score a fifth touchdown at almost 4-1 odds.

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