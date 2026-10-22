Where Pitt Needs to Turn Next

Pitt started their 2026 season hot, going 5-0. However, after star quarterback Mason Heintschel's injury and back-to-back losses, the Panthers now sit at 5-2.

After Heintschel's season-ending injury, head coach Pat Narduzzi had to make a choice between fifth-year Holden Geriner and true freshman Corey Dailey.

In the first game after the Holstein injury, Narduzzi gave the start to Geriner. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that game resulted in a tough loss to UNC. Even though Narduzzi gave a vote of confidence to Geriner after the UNC game, true freshman Corey Dailey got the start in the Panthers' loss to Boston College.

What Now?

After two tough losses, the Panthers need to find a way forward, but how? With all of the uncertainty on offense, the Panthers would love to rely on their defense, but the defense is not perfect. The Pitt defense has a lot of strengths. They have been great at stopping the run, consistently pressuring the passer, and have shown up in many big moments.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jimmy Scott (44) and defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons (55) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though it is said that defense wins championships, Pitt needs to find a fix for their offense if they want to win down the stretch.

The most obvious way to do that is through the run game. The three-headed monster of Ja'Kyrian Turner, Damon Ferguson Jr. and La'Vell Wright have helped lead Pitt to average over 165 yards per game. Ever since Heintschel got injured, the Panthers' run game has slowed down a little. This lull in production is most likely due to the predictability of the run game, but if Offensive Coordinator Kade Bell changes the scheme a bit, the Panthers' run game can get back to their dominant ways.

As far as the quarterback crisis goes, Narduzzi needs to make a final decision. Pitt needs to stick with one quarterback for the rest of the season. Choosing one, and only one, will allow the offense to get into a rhythm and allow Kade Bell to adjust the scheme to fit the chosen passer.

Scheme It Up

If the pass game cannot get going for Pitt, then the Panthers need to find new ways to run the ball. The Panthers have great depth at running back, but their ability to run the ball does not stop there. Kade Bell has called plays that have allowed the Pitt receivers, such as Tony Kinsler, to contribute to the ground game.

Oct 17, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) runs the ball against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going forward, it may be beneficial for the Panthers to find more ways and more players to run the ball. With the speed of the receiveng core, jet sweeps are a viable option that could add some versatility to the run game. With the depth they have at running back, the Panthers could also find success running some option plays.

It may be a stretch for the Panthers, but a scheme similar to Army or Navy that relies on option plays, players in motion and short throws could work well for Pitt.

The Panthers need to rely on what works, especially on defense. The Pitt defense has been great at stopping the run and good at bringing pressure when the opponent goes to throw. Defensive Coordinator Cory Sanders needs to keep dialing up pressure to counter the pass and try to help the weaker secondary. If they keep stopping the run and are able to improve against the pass, then the Pitt defense can provide some much-needed breathing room for their offense.

Game Time

If two straight losses were not already tough enough to bounce back from, the Panthers have to play top-ranked Miami in their next game. By then, the Panthers need to choose a starter and an identity for the rest of the season. It may be a rough end to what was a promising season, but the Panthers can find ways to be competitive to finish the season.