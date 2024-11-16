Who Walked for Pitt Senior Day?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers celebrated Senior Day before facing No. 20 Clemson in their Week 12 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.
This game vs. the Tigers is the final home game for the Panthers this season and also the last home game for a number of players.
The Panthers will have their graduating players walk out with roses to their family members prior to kickoff, honoring them one last time at Acrisure Stadium.
Not all players who walk will necessarily leave the program next season, as some will still have collegiate eligibility and may either eye a chance to go to the NFL or aren't sure if they will return.
The COVID-19 extra year of eligibility for players in the 2020 season also makes it more confusing as to who will return or who won't.
Pitt Players who Walked on Senior Day
Sixth Year
Running Back Daniel Carter
Offensive Lineman Jason Collier Jr.
Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby
Linebacker Brandon George
Linebacker Keye Thompson
Defensive Back Josh McCarty
Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Branson Taylor
Offensive Lineman Matt Altsman (Walk-On)
Defensive Lineman Nate Matlack
Placekicker Ben Sauls (Scholarship)
Punter Cam Guess (Walk-On)
Senior
Wide Receiver Konata Mumpfield
Tight End Gavin Bartholomew
Defensive Back Donovan McMillon
Defensive Back Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Redshirt Junior
Quarterback Jake Frantl (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver Peter Vardzel (Walk-On)
Offensive lineman Matt Metrosky (Walk-On)
Linebacker Dylan Bennett (Walk-On)
Players Who Didn't Walk on Senior Day
Sixth Year
Defensive End Nate Temple
Redshirt Junior
Wide Receiver Jake McConnachie
Tight End Jake Overman
Defenisve Lineman Anthony Johnson
Linebacker Luke DelGaudio (Walk-On)
Defensive Back Rashad Battle
Defensive Back Tamon Lynum
Senior
Running back Rodney Hammond
The sixth year players started playing college football in 2019, redshirted at some point and used the extra COVID-19 year to still play in 2024. The only exception to this is linebacker Keye Thompson, who starting playing for Ohio in 2018, but had two redshirts as a freshman and injury based.
Defenisve lineman Nate Temple, who suffered a season-ending injury in Spring Camp, would still have two years of eligibility with a medical redshirt this season, which is why he didn't walk. He redshirted in 2019 and also medically redshirted in 2022, only playing in the first three games, which means he could play through to the 2026 season as an eighth-year.
The redshirt seniors joined Pitt/college in 2020, the last class of players who have an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which they may use in 2025 if they want to.
The seniors are players who never redshirted and came in as a part of the Class of 2021. They didn't receive an extra year for COVID-19 and have no more remaining eligibility left.
Running back Rodney Hammond is the only one who may play next season, as head coach Pat Narduzzi is considering redshirting him, as Hammond has only made four appearances. He also didn't walk on Senior Day.
