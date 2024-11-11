Pitt Considering Redshirting Star RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are considering a redshirt for one of their running backs to bring him back for next season.
Pitt announced prior to the season opener vs. Kent State on Aug. 31 that senior running back Rodney Hammond was suspended for an undisclosed reason. He came back for the North Carolina road game in Week 5, following head coach Pat Narduzzi announcing his return.
Hammond has played in four games this season, with just 12 carries for 35 yards and and two receptions for 10 yards. He didn't play in the last game for the Panthers, a 24-19 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11.
He would have the chance to redshirt, playing just four games, and also doesn't have any more years of eligibility, since he is a senior and doesn't have a COVID-19 extra year.
Pitt plays three more games this season and Narduzzi said in his most recent press conference that he is considering redshirting Hammond.
"Yeah there is, certainly," Narduzzi said. "We planned that as far as making sure we didn't waste a year. So we'll see how the whole thing goes, but we're not just going to put him in there just to put him in there."
Hammond came to Pitt from Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Va. He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns and made six interceptions in the secondary. He committed to Pitt on Nov. 21, 2019, with 247Sports ranking him as a three-star, No. 51 athlete and No. 18 recruit in Virginia, while Rivals had him at No. 13 in his state and No. 38 running back in the Class of 2021.
He played in 12 games as a true freshman in 2021, with 102 carries for 504 yards and five touchdowns, along with eight catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped Pitt win their first ACC Championship and made the Peach Bowl.
Hammond had 17 carries for 100 yards in a win against New Hampshire at home in Week 4 and 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown against Duke on the road in Week 10. He also had a touchdown catch against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game.
He would play in eight games and make two starts at running back in 2022, missing five games after suffering an injury against West Virginia in the season opener. He finished the season with 109 carries for 460 yards and five touchdowns, plus six catches for 73 yards.
Hammond played in all 12 games and started six in 2023, with 118 carries for a team-high 547 yards and four touchdowns plus eight catches for 60 yards.
Narduzzi named Western Carolina transfer/junior Desmond Reid as the starter for their season opener against Kent State at Acrisure Stadium.
Reid has a sensational 2024 season, rushing 118 times for 670 yards and four touchdowns, making 33 catches for 428 yards and a touchdown and making nine punt returns for 147 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown vs. Kent State.
He ranks fifth in the FBS and second in the ACC behind running back Omarion Hampton of UNC with 155.62 all-purpose yards per game.
If Pitt chooses to redshirt Hammond, they'll continue using Reid as the starter, sixth year running back Daniel Carter as the backup and redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. as the third-string.
