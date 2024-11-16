Three Clemson Starters Out vs. Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will take on No. 20 Clemson in Week 12 at Acrisure Stadium, who are without a starting linebacker.
Junior linebacker Wade Woodaz made the trip to Pittsburgh, but is is street clothes and won't play for the Tigers vs. the Panthers. Sophomore Jamal Anderson, the backup on the depth chart, should start for the Tigers at Sam linebacker.
The Tigers also won't have two starting offensive lineman vs. the Panthers in redshirt junior Tristan Leigh and senior Marcus Tate, who play left tackle and left guard, respectively. Both players didn't make the trip to Pittsbugh.
Clemson will have freshman Elyjah Thurmon at left tackle and redshirt senior Trent Howard at left guard, with both players listed as backups on the depth chart.
Woodaz has had a great season for Clemson so far, making 61 tackles (34 solo), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and three pass breakups.
Leigh has started all nine games prior, while Tate has missed two games this season, including the win over Appalachian State at home in Week 2 and the last game, a 24-14 win vs. Virginia Tech on the road in Week 11.
Pitt, who is 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, has lost their past two games, a 48-25 blowout on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU on Nov. 2 in Week 10 and then a mistake-filled 24-19 defeat to Virginia at home on Nov. 9 in Week 11.
The Panthers dropped two consecutive weeks in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll to out of the top 25. They did come in at No. 18 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings on Nov. 5, but this recent loss means they have little chance of making the expanded 12-team field.
Clemson comes into this one 7-2 overall, 6-1 in the ACC and off of that 24-14 win over Virginia Tech on the road in Week 11.
Their only losses came to then ranked No. 1 Georgia in the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 31 in Week 1 and at home vs. Louisville on Nov. 2 in Week 10.
