How to Watch: Pitt vs. No. 20 Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers look to get back to winning ways, but will face a tough challenge from the No. 20 Clemson Tigers in their Week 12 matchup at Acrisure Stadium.
Quick Preview
Pitt, who is 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, has lost their past two games, a 48-25 blowout on the road to then ranked No. 20 SMU on Nov. 2 in Week 10 and then a mistake-filled 24-19 defeat to Virginia at home on Nov. 9 in Week 11.
The Panthers dropped two consecutive weeks in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll to out of the top 25. They did come in at No. 18 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings on Nov. 5, but this recent loss means they have little chance of making the expanded 12-team field.
Clemson comes into this one 7-2 overall, 6-1 in the ACC and off of a 24-14 win over Virginia Tech on the road in Week 11.
Their only losses came to then ranked No. 1 Georgia in the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 31 in Week 1 and at home vs. Louisville on Nov. 2 in Week 10.
History of Pitt vs. Clemson
Pitt is 3-2 all-time vs. Clemson and 2-2 in the ACC. The only previous matchup outside of ACC play was a 34-3 blowout victory for Pitt over Clemson in the 1977 Gator Bowl.
The Panthers would stun the Tigers in their first ACC matchup on Nov. 12, 2016 at Memorial Stadium, also known as "Death Valley."
Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 50 passes for 580 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions. Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman had a great game himself, throwing for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
The Panthers made a big fourth down stop on the Tigers' last drive and managed to get into field goal range, allowing Chris Blewitt to hit a 42-yarder with less than 10 seconds remaining. This gave the Panthers a 43-42 win over the No. 2 team in the country, their first win over a top two team since 13-9 vs. rival West Virginia in Morgantown in 2007.
Clemson would get their revenge in the next two meetings. They dominated Pitt on rainy night in the 2018 ACC Championship game, 42-10, as Kenny Pickett threw for just eight yards.
The Tigers also blewout the Panthers at home on Nov. 28, 2020 in a 52-17 victory. Pickett threw four interceptions, while Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns himself.
Pitt won the last meeting between the two teams, 27-17 on Oct. 23, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Pitt defense stifled Clemson, highlighted by linebacker SirVocea Dennis picking off a shovel pass from DJ Uiagalelei early in the second half.
Pitt will face off against Clemson at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16.
This is their fourth noon kickoff and second one at home, playing at the same time against Kent Statein the season opener. They also played against both Cincinnati and North Carolina on the road in Week 2 and Week 6, respectively, at noon.
This will also serve as the third time ESPN will broadcast a Pitt game, doing so for the victories over Cal in Week 7 and Syracuse in Week 9, both at home and the latter for Thursday night.
