Pitt Forward No Longer on Roster

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers sophomore forward Amdy Ndiaye is no longer with the team, Nathan Breisinger of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

Ndiaye did not travel with the team to Hershey for the 80-46 blowout win over Penn State on Dec. 21 and has yet to play this season.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that one of Pitt men’s basketball’s forwards is officially no longer with the program.



Story⬇️https://t.co/VBiQbSUbbM — Nathan Breisinger (@NateBreisinger) December 22, 2025

According to the report, Ndiaye's departure was seemingly a mutual decision.

Ndiaye joined Pitt as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 out of Putnam Science Academy, but is originally from Dakar, Senegal. He chose the Panthers over Rutgers, Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure.

Ndiaye played in just eight games, all in the 2024-25 season, and recorded two points, six rebounds and one steal.

Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) steals the ball from Pittsburgh Panthers forward Amdy Ndiaye (0) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt's Front Court Injury Struggles

Ndiaye is now the third forward that Pitt has lost this season.

Iowa State transfer Dishon Jackson has missed the entire season so far due to a medical condition. The program announced Jackson's status on Oct. 1, but did not reveal his condition. It has been reported before that Jackson was born with a genetic variation in his heart and has to get a defibrillator implant.

“I’ve been dealing with a medical issue for years and because of my family and support system, I've always managed to get through it and come out on the other end of it better," Jackson wrote in a statement. "While I’m currently away from my team and basketball family, I am focused on getting back to full health. I am grateful for the support from my coaches, teammates and everyone who’s been with me through this.”

The other forward is veteran Papa Amadou Kante, who has missed the last six games with a knee injury and is out indefinitely. Kante missed the entire 2023-24 season due to a knee injury and was averaging 2.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists each night this season.

Pitt's big man rotation has now consisted of Cam Corhen and true freshmen Kieran Mullen and Roman Siulepa, with Barry Dunning Jr. moving to forward in a smaller lineup.

Dec 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Roman Siulepa (13) goes to the basket against Binghamton Bearcats guard Wes Peterson (5) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Siulepa is coming off a career-best game against Penn State. He recorded a career-high 28 points, five 3-pointers and 10 field goals in the win. He led the game in scoring, totaling 13 more points than the next closest scorer. Siulep also had the best 3-point percentage and the second-best field goal percentage.

Mullen, a 7-foot center, was originally expected to redshirt but has played in six games and has tallied two points, 10 rebounds and one steal.

Corhen has been the leading forward for the Panthers, averaging a team-high 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 33.5 minutes a night. Corhen was expected to be the leading scorer down low after posting 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 blocks per game a season ago.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt