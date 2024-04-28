Patriots Sign Former Pitt DE John Morgan
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers defensive end John Morgan III looks to play football at the next level, as the New England Patriots signed him as a undrafted free agent (UDFA).
Morgan spent five seasons with the Panthers from 2018-22, playing in 53 games with eight starts. He made 73 tackles (45 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two passes defended and three forced fumbles.
He only played in three games his first season, keeping his redshirt intact, then played in all 28 games the next three seasons, serving as a reserve defensive end and then starting three games in 2021.
His redshirt junior season in 2021 was his best season statistically, playing in all 14 games, making 26 tackles (17 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Pitt won the ACC Championship that season and his forced fumble came in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State, which linebacker Cam Bright ran in for a touchdown.
Morgan played all 12 regular season games, including five starts, in 2022, as he accrued 19 tackles (11 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, eighth best in the ACC.
He then transferred to Arkansas in 2023 for his sixth and final collegiate season. He played in 11 games, making 15 tackles (eight solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Commanders Sign Pitt CB A.J. Woods
- Colts Sign Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis
- Raiders Select Pitt's M.J. Devonshire in NFL Draft
- Pitt Hosts Kentucky Transfer for Visit
- Saints Draft Pitt WR Bub Means
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt