Pitt Lands Eastern Michigan Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a crucial piece to their special teams unit for next season in Eastern Michigan defensive back transfer Josh McCarty, who announced his commitment on Twitter.
McCarty spent five seasons with the Eagles, earning Offensive Scout Team honors in 2019 as a redshirt and then not seeing the field the following two seasons.
He would finally play the past two seasons, as he made 11 tackles (10 solo) in 12 games in 2022 and then 12 tackles (nine solo) in 13 games in 2023.
McCarty played most of his time on special teams, which is why his stats are lesser than a normal defensive back who plays consistently. He has one year left of eligibility.
His tackles in 2022 ranked third most in the country for a special teams player, earning an All-MAC Honorable Mention from the College Football Network. He came into last season as a preseason Second Team All-American and his 12 tackles ranked as the most in the country for a special teams player. He also led the MAC in special team snaps at 242 and had a PFF grade of 80.9.
His speed allows him to get off the snap quicker than his opponent, getting in the right space to make the tackle, while his strength pushes him past his blockers and to stop returners in their tracks.
Special teams/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski has experience with McCarty, as he came from Miami (Ohio), who play Eastern Michigan every season. Bronowski comes to Pitt as one of the best special teams coaches in the country last season, ranking first according to ESPN's efficiency ratings.
McCarty is one of two transfers and two defensive backs that committed to Pitt following the end of spring practices. Jaremiah Anglin Jr., who Pitt recruited heavily in high school, transferred from Kentucky at the end of April.
He is the third transfer defensive back to join Pitt this offseason, as Tamon Lynum transferred from Nebraska after the end of the season.
The other scholarship defensive backs that Pitt has heading into next season includes redshirt senior Rashad Battle, seniors Donovan McMillon and Phillip O'Brien Jr., redshirt juniors Javon McIntyre, Tamarion Crumpley and Noah Biglow, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, redshirt freshmen Shadarian Harrison, Cruce Brookins and Jesse Anderson, along with incoming freshmen Allen Byrant, Nigel Maynard and Davion Pritchard.
