Pitt Football GA Takes Job at Kent State
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers is set to lose a member of their coaching staff to another team as an offseason full of changes in the program continues.
Matt Zenith of 247Sports reported that Pitt defensive line graduate assistant Malcolm Robinson Jr. will take a defensive assisant coach at Kent State.
Robinson spent this past season at Pitt, working primarily under former defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who is now in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.
He came to Pitt after spending one season at Akron as a defensive quality control assistant under Joe Morehead.
Robinson also played defensive line in college, four seasons at Minnesota in the Big Ten from 2017-20 and then one with Morgan State in 2021.
He joins a number of coaches that are no longer with the Panthers from last season. Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi fired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., along with offensive line coach Dave Borbely, tight ends coach Tim Salem and running backs and special teams coach Andre Powell after a bad 2023 season, that saw the team struggle mighily on offense and finished 3-9.
Wide receives coach/passing game coordinator Tiquan Underwood left for the NFL, like Partridge, taking an assistant wide receivers coaching position with the New England Patriots.
Pitt replaced these coaches this offseason as well. Kade Bell took over as offensive coordinator and brought with him Jeremy Darveau for offensive line and JJ Laster for wide receivers.
Jacob Bronowski left Miami (Ohio) to take over tight ends and special teams responsibilities, Tim Daoust left East Carolina to lead the defensive line and Lindsey Lamar departed Howard to coach the running backs.
