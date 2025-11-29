Who Walked for Pitt Senior Day?
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers head into their final game of the regular season vs. No. 12 Miami at Acrisure Stadium, which makes it the final game for their seniors too.
Pitt hosted pre-game festivities, including honoring those that are playing their final home game, with family members joining them on the field.
These players that walked are signaling that this is their final year of eligibility or that they intend on graduating and moving on from college after this season.
Pitt also had players that decided they would use their extra year of eligibility and stay on for next season as well.
Pitt Players Who Walked on Senior Day
Sixth Year
Defensive Back Rashad Battle
Defensive Back Tamon Lynum
Defensive Lineman Blaine Spires (Seventh Year)
Defensive Lineman Nate Temple (Seventh Year)
Linebacker Luke DelGaudio (Walk-On)
Offensive Lineman Jeff Persi
Running Back Jaylynn Williams
Tight End Jake Overman
Wide Receiver Deuce Spann
Fifth Year
Defensive Back Kavir Bains-Marquez
Defensive Lineman Joey Zelinsky
Redshirt Senior
Defensive Back Javon McIntyre
Linebacker Nick Lapi
Long Snapper Nilay Upadhyayula
Punter Caleb Junko
Wide Receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Senior
Running Back Desmond Reid
Tight End Justin Holmes
Redshirt Junior
Linebacker Drew Foster (Walk-On)
Long Snapper Nico Crawford (Walk-On)
Players Who Didn't Walk On Senior Day
Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Lyndon Cooper
Offensive Lineman Keith Gouveia
Running Back Derrick Davis Jr.
Senior
Defensive Back Rashan Murray
Quarterback Cole Gonzales
Running Back Justin Cook (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver Censere "C.J." Lee
Redshirt Junior
Defensive Back Matthew Amofa (Walk-On)
Linebacker Abe Ibrahim (Walk-On)
Punter Cade Dowd (Walk-On)
Tight End Josh Altsman (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver Caden Smith (Walk-On)
Why Did Certain Players Walk?
The sixth year players started in 2020 and earned an extra year of eligibility, due to playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also having another year of eligibility with a redshirt.
Pitt does have two players that are in their seventh year of eligibility in defensive linemen, Blaine Spires and Nate Temple, who also had an extra year of eligibility due to each player taking a medical redshirt.
Fifth year defensive back Kavir Bains Marquez played in the 2021 spring season with FCS program UC Davis, but earned another year of eligibility for only playing in three games the following season, getting a redshirt.
Fellow fifth year in defensive lineman Joey Zelinsky played at Hudson Valley Community College in 2021, which gave him an extra year of eligibility, even though he never redshirted.
The redshirt seniors started in the 2021 season and redshirted, but didn't get an extra year of eligibility, which ends their college career after five seasons.
Both seniors in running back Desmond Reid and Justin Holmes began playing in college in 2022 and since they didn't redshirt, will be done after four seasons.
Walk-ons in redshirt juniors, long snapper Nico Crawford and linebacker Drew Foster, will end their college careers after four seasons, leaving one season left.
Any Surprises for Players Who Didn't Walk?
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper is the biggest surprise, as it looked like he wouldn't have another year of eligibility.
Cooper played in just two games his freshman season in 2021 and then just four games in 2022. He has a redshirt, but Pitt will look to get a medical redshirt for one of those years to play in 2026.
Fellow redshirt senior offensive lineman Keith Gouveia suffered a season-ending injury after four games, which qualifies him for a medical redshirt and the ability to play in 2026.
Running back Derrick Davis Jr. hasn't played this season with an injury he suffered in the 2024 regular season finale vs. Boston College. He also redshirted in the 2022 season with LSU, and with this season as a medical redshirt, makes him a sixth year in 2026.
Seniors in quarterback Cole Gonzales and defensive back Rashan Murray would've graduated, but since they only played three games, he could get a redshirt for this season. Fellow senior in running back Justin Cook is in the same situation, playing just one game.
Wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee dealt with an injury he suffered last season vs. Clemson and played in just two games, which will likely give him a medical redshirt.
Pitt also has five redshirt junior walk-ons who didn't walk in defensive back Matthew Amofa, linebacker Abe Ibrahim, punter Cade Dowd, tight end Josh Altsman and wide receiver Caden Smith.
