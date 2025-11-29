Inside The Panthers

Pitt Officially Eliminated From ACC Contention

With a season finale loss to Miami, the Pitt Panthers have officially been eliminated from ACC championship game contention.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (right) talks with referee Riley Johnson (left) during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers needed a lot of help to earn a trip to the ACC championship game, but they were unable to fulfill their end of the bargain.

Pitt needed a win to have a chance entering championship weekend, and they failed to secure a must-win game vs. No. 12 Miami. After beating then-No. 16 Georgia Tech in a must-win contest at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, a win against the Hurricanes would have given the Panthers a chance.

If they had won, the Panthers would've needed a loss by either SMU or Virginia to clinch a berth in the ACC championship game.

Instead, Pitt lost, 38-7, to Miami at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers jumped out to an early 7-3 lead, thanks to a Justin Holmes' touchdown reception, but the Panthers couldn't seem to get out of their own way throughout the rest of the game in a thoroughly uninspiring performance.

Pitt mustered just 229 yards of offense, committed nine penalties (including a few bone-headed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that altered the course of a couple of drives) and was worn down on both sides of the ball. Even the usually reliable Trey Butkowski, who was back in the lineup, missed a field goal.

Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel
Pat Narduzzi was asked this week about what he took away from a blowout loss vs. Notre Dame a couple of weeks ago, and how he expected his team to grow from the loss.

"It's everybody in this room, when something like that happens good or happens bad," Narduzzi said. "But another noon game on ABC. Louis Riddick is calling the game, so we're happy a Pitt man will be on the game. So I don't know if it has anything to do with it."

"Have our guys learned? We'll find out. But I think it comes down to making plays on the field and calling and having a great game plan."

Pitt came out strong, but ultimately, the Hurricanes proved to be too much - and the Pitt coaching staff certainly didn't put the Panthers in the best position for success.

Pitt finishes the regular season 8-4 (6-2), and now the Panthers will wait to see which bowl game they will be invited to. It was a solid season for the Panthers, a season in which the quarterback of the future fully established himself as the guy, but early-season losses to West Virginia and Louisville and a disappointing result vs. Miami will leave a bitter taste in many mouths.

