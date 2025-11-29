Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Miami

The Pitt Panthers have revealed the starting lineup that will look to upset No. 12 Miami and keep their ACC championship hopes alive.

Karl Ludwig

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025.
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) hands the ball off to running back Desmond Reid (0) during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. / Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have a major opportunity vs. No. 12 Miami with a chance to keep their ACC championship dreams alive, and they've released their lineup for the showdown.

Pitt is receiving some reinforcements in the regular season finale. With Desmond Reid, Ryan Carretta, Francis Brewu and Trey Butkowski back healthy, although they're not all in the starting lineup, the Panthers are about as healthy as possible.

Sean FItzSimmons did not warm up and is out, and that's led to Brewu, Nick James and Isaiah Neal earning spots in the lineup.

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid
Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reid is back and will have his fair share of touches, but Ja'Kyrian Turner — coming off the best game of his young career — has earned the start. Carretta is also back, but as of now, the Panthers have Kendall Stanley remaining in the lineup at left guard.

Cruce Brookins, who returned to the lineup last week in the upset win vs. Georgia Tech, is not listed in the starting lineup but should receive a whole bunch of snaps.

It's also Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium, and there is a large group of senior leaders who are playing their final game for the Panthers.

"Coaching this entire team this year has been pure joy," Pat Narduzzi said this week. "Like I said, they're just coachable. They listen to you. They get it. And every team's a little bit different. But this group is special."

"Again, it's led by those seniors. These older guys that sit in the front rows of this room are the main guys. And I think your team goes as your seniors and your leadership guys go in this room. And what happens in those locker rooms, the cohesion that that senior group has brought to this football team has been one of the best I've been around. And I've been around some pretty good ones, too."

Pitt Starting Lineup

Offense

QB - Mason Heintschel

RB - Ja'Kyrian Turner

WR - Kenny Johnson

WR - Poppi Williams

WR - Blue Hicks

WR - Deuce Spann

TE - Justin Holmes

LT - Jeff Persi

LG - Kendall Stanley

C - Lyndon Cooper

RG - BJ Williams

RT - Ryan Baer

Defense

DE - Jimmy Scott

DT - Isaiah Neal

DT - Francis Brewu

DE - Nick James

LB - Rasheem Biles

LB - Braylan Lovelace

LB - Kyle Louis

CB - Rashad Battle

S - Javon McIntyre

S - Kavir Bains-Marquez

CB - Tamon Lynum

K - Trey Butkowski

P - Caleb Junko

LS - Nilay Upadhyayula

