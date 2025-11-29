Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Miami
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers have a major opportunity vs. No. 12 Miami with a chance to keep their ACC championship dreams alive, and they've released their lineup for the showdown.
Pitt is receiving some reinforcements in the regular season finale. With Desmond Reid, Ryan Carretta, Francis Brewu and Trey Butkowski back healthy, although they're not all in the starting lineup, the Panthers are about as healthy as possible.
Sean FItzSimmons did not warm up and is out, and that's led to Brewu, Nick James and Isaiah Neal earning spots in the lineup.
Reid is back and will have his fair share of touches, but Ja'Kyrian Turner — coming off the best game of his young career — has earned the start. Carretta is also back, but as of now, the Panthers have Kendall Stanley remaining in the lineup at left guard.
Cruce Brookins, who returned to the lineup last week in the upset win vs. Georgia Tech, is not listed in the starting lineup but should receive a whole bunch of snaps.
It's also Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium, and there is a large group of senior leaders who are playing their final game for the Panthers.
"Coaching this entire team this year has been pure joy," Pat Narduzzi said this week. "Like I said, they're just coachable. They listen to you. They get it. And every team's a little bit different. But this group is special."
"Again, it's led by those seniors. These older guys that sit in the front rows of this room are the main guys. And I think your team goes as your seniors and your leadership guys go in this room. And what happens in those locker rooms, the cohesion that that senior group has brought to this football team has been one of the best I've been around. And I've been around some pretty good ones, too."
Pitt Starting Lineup
Offense
QB - Mason Heintschel
RB - Ja'Kyrian Turner
WR - Kenny Johnson
WR - Poppi Williams
WR - Blue Hicks
WR - Deuce Spann
TE - Justin Holmes
LT - Jeff Persi
LG - Kendall Stanley
C - Lyndon Cooper
RG - BJ Williams
RT - Ryan Baer
Defense
DE - Jimmy Scott
DT - Isaiah Neal
DT - Francis Brewu
DE - Nick James
LB - Rasheem Biles
LB - Braylan Lovelace
LB - Kyle Louis
CB - Rashad Battle
S - Javon McIntyre
S - Kavir Bains-Marquez
CB - Tamon Lynum
K - Trey Butkowski
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nilay Upadhyayula
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- How to Watch Pitt's Regular Season Finale vs. No. 12 Miami
- Pitt Star RB Returning vs. No. 12 Miami
- Pitt Beats Ohio State on Wild Buzzer Beater
- No. 24 Pitt vs. No. 12 Miami Picks and Predictions
- Pitt Aiming for Upset Win vs. No. 12 Miami
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt