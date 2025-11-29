How to Watch Pitt's Regular Season Finale vs. No. 12 Miami
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are one game away from potentially making the ACC Championship. And a win over the No. 12-ranked Miami Hurricanes would go a long way in doing so.
A win would also make this year the best season Pitt has had since the 2021 ACC Championship season.
The Panthers got back in the win column after a 42-28 road win over No. 16 Georgia Tech last week. Pitt jumped to a 28-0 lead early and fended off a few Yellow Jackets' comeback attempts thanks to a 100-yard pick-six from Braylan Lovelace and a 56-yard rushing touchdown from Ja'Kyrian Turner.
Miami enters this game on a three-game winning streak. The Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 34-17 last week and haven't lost since the first day of the month in a 25-20 brawl with SMU.
Game Info
- Game: No. 12 Miami Hurricanes (9-2, 5-2 ACC) at No. 22 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 6-1 ACC)
- Time: Noon (EST)
- Location: Acrisure Stadium | Pittsburgh, Pa.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: 93.7 The Fan | Pitt Radio Network | WPTS Radio 92.1 | SiriusXM 121 or 194
- Odds: Miami (-6.5) | O/U: 49.5
One factor to watch is the role weather plays in this game. According to the National Weather Service, the high is supposed to be 37 degrees, making this the coldest game either team has played this season.
Another factor to watch is how this Pitt offensive line performs against Miami's top-20 sack defense. Mason Heintschel has been sacked 10 times in the last two games, with six coming last week in the win over Georgia Tech. He is among the most sacked quarterbacks in the country and is the most sacked player to appear in fewer than nine games.
The Hurricanes forced five sacks last week and have forced 18 sacks in the last three games.
It will also be interesting to see how this Pitt defense plays against Miami's star freshman receiver Malachi Toney. Toney is coming off a 12-catch, 146-yard and one touchdown performance against the Hokies and is now up to 71 grabs for 844 yards and six scores this season.
"Malachi Toney, I think everybody knows who he is," Pat Narduzzi said in his weekly press conference. "If you watched any games this year, he's a talented freshman that they move all over the place, that makes a ton of plays. He can run it. He can catch it. He's got wiggle. He's going to be a punt returner. And he can throw it, too."
The Panthers haven't allowed an opposing pass catcher to eclipse 100 receiving yards since Stanford receivers CJ Williams and Sam Roush did so nearly a month ago.
