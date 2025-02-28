Pitt 'Definitely' at Top of Wake Forest Decommit's List
Out of a prominent New Jersey program, Rhett Morris has blossomed into a Power Four-bound offensive lineman. After recently decommitting from Wake Forest, the Pitt Panthers became a legitimate potential landing spot for the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder.
Morris is a mauler out of Don Bosco Prep, the program that produced star Texas A&M tackle Chase Bisontis, 49ers center Matt Hennessy, former unanimous All-American, first-round pick and current New England Patriot Jabrill Peppers, and several other current pros.
Many of the schools Morris faces have churned out similar talent.
In 2024, the 2026 interior offensive lineman and the Ironmen played Red Bank Catholic who produced Quenton Nelson, Archbishop Hoban who churned out former All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker James Harrison, Bergen Catholic who produced former All-Pro linebacker Brian Cushing, Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli, and others, Paramus Catholic where former first-round pick and Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary played his prep ball, and others.
In that extremely competitive and big-time-talent-laden division, Morris was tabbed a First Team offensive lineman. Without question, he’s not only a battle-tested athlete in the trenches but he’s also a standout among a large crop of highly skilled linemen.
After Morris announced that he’s booked an official visit to Pitt for June 15-17 (click here for the initial report on the new Panthers recruit), he spoke with Inside the Panthers to share details.
I’m very familiar with your program. At Don Bosco Prep, you face high-quality teams like St. Peter’s Prep, Bergen Catholic, and so forth.
Does that give you confidence in your future knowing that you’ll head into college having competed against a variety of front-seven players who are also Division-I recruits?
“With the competition, you’re playing somebody great every week,” Morris said. “So, it definitely makes you better.”
Can you tell me more about your background?
"I started playing football at a very young age. My dad played at Temple University, started all four years there. So, he played O-Line as well. He played center. So, I definitely grew up around the sport and I've always been an O-lineman. I'm a lineman at heart, so I love it. That's what I'm meant to be."
Some offensive linemen your age have played just one specific role while others have played up and down the O-Line from tackle to guard to center.
"I’ve played center and guard. I played center in all my peewee and junior football. And I moved to guard when I got to high school just ‘cause I’m one of the bigger guys we have on our team and I'm an interior guy. But I also play center. Center and guard are both my positions."
How has your recruiting process been shaping up lately?
"It's been kind of crazy. Recently, I decommitted from Wake Forest because of the coaching changes. It's just not the same, it's not for me anymore. So, I opened my recruitment back up, and I'm 100 percent open to anything.
“I'm just weighing my options. I'm going on a bunch of visits, but Pitt's definitely at the top of my list right now. I stay in contact with all the coaches weekly."
What is it about Pitt that puts them in the driver’s seat?
"Really, it's the interest they're showing me. It's kind of a two-way thing. It's not just me reaching out to them. They reach out to me and stay in touch. I feel a real family atmosphere there, which I really like. And it's a good academic school and good football, so it's got everything I want."
Wake Forest is a high-quality school academically. Pitt is strong academically, too. Is that a significant factor for you?
"Really, after the football part, getting a good degree. I want to study business most likely, so, got to have a good business program. I'm not like the brightest student, but it's definitely important to me. Academics is key. You've got to have that, that piece of paper when you graduate. It's definitely a great school to go to to get that degree."
A side note…I happened to notice former Notre Dame offensive lineman and current Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars is following you on Instagram. Do you know Bars?
"I got Hodgkin's lymphoma, cancer, at the start of my freshman season. I didn't even play my freshman year. So, during that time, Alex reached out to me just as a mentor.
We just kind of talked on the phone a little bit, but that's how we connected because I'm a big Quenton Nelson fan. He's a great offensive lineman, so they connected me with Alex. We haven't been in touch too much lately, but he's definitely talked to me a lot.
"I've gone through everything. Everything's good with the cancer stuff. I beat that and I'm just focusing on football now."
Going through that type of illness, did football continue to be an outlet for you, something positive you could focus on during that tough time in your life?
"Yeah, when I got taken out, football got taken away from me. So, it was just kind of a waiting game to get back into it. But taking away football for me was not fun, so I kind of embraced it.
“I cheered on my teammates while I couldn't play. I was at every single game. I didn't miss a game. It just pushed me to get back on the field, pretty much, 'cause I love football so much."
It seems like your recruitment is quite busy right now. Is that right?
"It's definitely starting to pick up, too. I'm going on a bunch of visits, like I said. I'll definitely keep you in the loop on what's happening, but Pitt's at the top of my list right now."
Which Pitt coach has been your main contact, and what are your thoughts on them?
"Coach (Jeremy) Darveau, the O-Line coach, he reaches out to me a lot. He came to visit me at school when the recruiting period was open and just sat down with me and my mom, actually. And it was just awesome.
I didn't get to meet him...when I went to the Virginia game, but it was just crazy. So, it was great to have him at the school. We just got to catch up and he told me how high I was on the board and how much they really want me. So, it made me feel pretty good."
Pitt Offer Report: ATH Elijah Moss-Williams
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Dan Marino Address Missed Super Bowl with Steelers
- Pitt Football DB Commit Announces Official Visit
- 3-Star WR Places Pitt Football in Top Schools
- Pitt Football Hosting Wake Forest OL Decommit
- Big-Play WR Zechariah Jenkins High on Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt