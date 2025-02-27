Big-Play WR Zechariah Jenkins High on Pitt
The Pitt Panthers caught on early. With Zechariah Jenkins, when you weigh his stats, the eye-popping plays shown in his film, and other aspects of his profile next to his recruiting rankings and offer list, something seems amiss.
How is Jenkins listed No. 789 overall nationally via 247Sports, and No. 824 in the On3 Industry Ranking? Can someone make it make sense?
At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, competing against strong Mississippi 5A competition out of Laurel High School, Jenkins sure seems to have what the best in Power Four football are looking for.
Jenkins has the size of a boundary receiver but the skill set of a field-side receiver, a unique and appealing combination. His releases stand out, his vertical threat is real, and his ability in the red zone is impressive, especially when it comes to elevating, high-pointing, and fighting for the football.
You can check out a sample of his junior season highlights below.
The 2026 receiver prospect was a bright spot in a dreary season for Laurel High School, finishing 2-9 while averaging just 15 points per game. Jenkins put together 63 catches for 664 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
The Pitt Panthers have caught on to his notable potential earlier this cycle, joining his offer list back on February 3. Arkansas, Mississippi State, Oregon State, and Toledo are included among his college options, a list of more than a dozen schools to date.
Recently, Jenkins announced plans to take an official visit to Pitt on June 19-21. With that, Inside the Panthers connected with the Southeast product to learn more about his background and his Pitt recruitment.
Did you grow up in Mississippi? Are there any athletes or former athletes in your family? What can you tell me about your background?
"I grew up in Mississippi, based in Mississippi from the day I was born…In my family, on my daddy's side of the family, they were all athletes. I’ve got around 11 uncles, and they’re all from Mississippi. So, I love Mississippi."
Have you always played receiver or have you moved around positions?
“(I’ve played) a lot of positions in my lifetime from peewee peewee until now. Originally, I was going to be a cornerback ‘cause I was better at cornerback than I was receiver, but it came to a point where I had to make the change ‘cause I was, I was a ball hawk at the corner. I thought if I could track the ball just imagine what I can do as a receiver.”
Tell me about Pitt within your recruitment. What interests you about Pitt and led you to set up an official visit?
“We’re in constant contact, me and the receiver coach and one of the other coaches, Coach (Kade Bell). We’re constant (growing our) relationship, so that gets me comfortable enough, and then knowing that they have a good history with receivers. I know they just had Jordan Addison. Even though he transferred, he won the Biletnikoff (Award), so they’ve got me interested.”
What are some things you're hoping to see or do while you're in Pittsburgh?
“I really just want to get around and get a good feel, really. I want to see what they have to offer because I know they’re in the ACC but at the same time, they’ve done some big-time things. I know that last year they had a hot streak. I think they won like six games in a row. So, I know I can contribute to that and make it better.
“I knew they had that good streak going. They probably could have made the playoffs and the ACC championship if (Eli Holstein’s injury) had never happened.”
Aside from the offers you have, what are some schools that have shown an interest in you but haven't yet pulled the trigger on a scholarship?
"I can think of three...Ole Miss, Miami, and LSU is constantly trying to get me to go down there to camps. I went to LSU last year, one of the reporters did a write-up on me…And another team, Texas A&M is showing an interest, too.”
Watching your film, I'm impressed with your releases. Is that something you work on heavily? It sure looks like it.
"Yeah, I constantly work on routes and releases, explosion at the line. That's because if you could beat somebody with your feet, you always get open. I learned that because I know I’ll be watching a lot of route running, like, Davante Adams, especially with him, the way he releases…I like to see what he does."
Another takeaway I had when I watched your film is that you have the size, the height, length and body type of a boundary receiver but the skill set of a field receiver. That's a unique combination.
"Yes, sir. I get that a lot."
Do you see yourself playing both boundary and field receiver?
“Yeah, I see myself playing both. I know I'm versatile enough to play both ‘cause I don't just work at one position on the outside. I also work in the slot, so I can get a good feel for the defense ‘cause I know when I get to the next level, I'm not going to always be used outside. It’s not going to always work like that. They’re go scheme to move me (around the offense).”
How would you sum up why Pitt is a contender for you?
"I would say, yeah, they’re one of the top (schools for me). They’re one of the top, most definitely, ‘cause of what they have to offer…and I'm most definitely looking for a Power Four school ‘cause I know my talent, and I also want to come in and compete in a way that the coaches have been talking to me about, saying I’ve got a good chance to do that.
"If I’ve got a good chance to do that and make an instant impact, that’ll just build my character and also build my talent level for the next level in the NFL."
