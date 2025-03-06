Official Visit Ahead, Dylan Wester is Eyeing Pitt
At first glance, if 160-pound Dylan Wester seems underwhelming, just wait until the Pitt Panthers prospect sails past defeated defensive backs with gnarly double moves and some of the twitchy-est athletic ability you’ve seen in ages.
You may be familiar with his cousin, LaJohntay Wester, a significant passing option for Shedeur Sanders in the fall at Colorado. He recorded 74 catches for 931 yards and 10 scores before clocking a 4.46 at the NFL Combine recently.
Dylan Wester comes in a similar package from a physical standpoint, and in relation to his ultra-sudden, shifty, slippery nature in the passing game.
After putting together 26 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore at Palmetto (Fla.) High School in 2023, the three-star recruit transferred to Booker High School in Sarasota where his production increased.
In 2024, the 5-foot-10 speedster logged 37 catches for 675 yards and six touchdowns. He turned his lone kickoff return opportunity into an 85-yard score. And he’s scrappy on defense, too.
Wester tallied 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and a forced fumble last season.
In the middle of last month, the Florida product announced a date for his Pitt Panthers official visit - June 5-7. So, Inside the Panthers circled back to Wester on Wednesday night.
Tell me about your football background down there in Florida.
“I grew up playing football from the age of four years old. I also took part in playing baseball, basketball, and I have older cousins that play at the collegiate level and still are playing. LaJohntay Wester and Jaylen Wester.
“LaJohntay, he’s done at the (NFL Combine). He did pretty well, and Jaylen's still playing at Colorado.”
(LaJohntay clocked a solid 40-yard dash of 4.46, recorded a 32-inch vertical and a 10’1” broad jump).
Interesting. I’m definitely familiar with your cousins. They’re certainly special players. Would you say you come from a ‘football family’?
“Yes, sir. We’re a football family. My uncles also played football.”
It’s clear that Pitt is in the mix for you. Can you tell me more about that, and more about your recruitment in general?
“They came by the school. They said they love my film, I'm explosive. I've been building relationships with Coach (JJ) Laster and Coach (Kaden) Bell.
"Those are my guys. Coach Bell, he reaches out like almost every day. So, yeah, that's how I've been lately.”
What do you make of Pitt, the school and the football program, belonging to the ACC, or whatever factors have your attention?
“The ACC is a prestigious conference, in my opinion. I think it'd be a good thing to play in the ACC.
“Pitt, knowing Coach Bell and his playbook that Pitt runs, I think I'll fit in there. And then the city, they practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I like that they practice and play in their stadium. I like that about the pitch.”
Have you watched any of Pitt’s game films from last season for a look at Kade Bell’s offense? From what I’ve seen in your film, I absolutely would understand why you, specifically, would be interested in competing in that offense.
With the complex bunch sets and variety, I’m not sure how a defense properly prepares to defend that.
“(Laughs). Me neither. I’m glad to get a chance to play in it.”
Some networks classify you as an athlete. I understand why that is. You return kicks, play cornerback, and you’re all over your offense, running verticals, jet sweeps, taking an option pitch out of the backfield, etcetera. an all-purpose weapon.
It seems you do a bit of everything, like an all-purpose weapon, I’d call it.
Can you tell me more about your role in your program?
"The all-purpose role I play, I think it started in little league because I was never a receiver. I started out as a cornerback, and when I came to high school, I switched to receiver.
"My coaches just love the fact that I also was good at quarterback, and they use me everywhere. They love my speed. They use me at punt return, kick return, and I just like to do anything I can do to produce for the team."
Looking ahead to the next level, do you feel there’s a specific role you fit best or are you unsure and simply going to wait to see how it plays out?
“Right now, I really want to just (let it) play itself out to see where I would fit better at the collegiate level. But I'm leaning towards slot (receiver). More schools like me at slot.”
Given the type of player you are, I can understand why you’ve hit it off with Kade Bell. What are your thoughts on Pitt’s offensive coordinator?
“Coach, Coach Bell, he's just a great guy overall, to be honest. He’s somebody you could just talk to about anything for real. He’s like a mentor figure for me, in my opinion.”
What do your plans look like through the rest of the off-season in terms of visits or camps?
“Right now, I plan on going to FAU, March 22nd, and get another Pitt visit soon in the spring. I'm trying to set that up with Coach Bell as of now. And then in the summer, June 5th (to the 7th), I go to Pitt (for an official visit). I think you've seen that already, though.”
