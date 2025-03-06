Desmond Reid's Brother Commits to Pitt Football
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers' star Desmond Reid will keep the legacy going at the program after he graduates following next season.
Tyler Reid, a Class of 2027 recruit and brother of Desmond Reid, announced his commitment to Pitt on Twitter.
Tyler Reid, like his brother, plays running back and also has shows his ability as a wide receiver too.
He finished his sophomore season in 2024 for Miramar High School in Mirarmar, Fla., same high school as his brother, with 122 rushes for 872 yards, 7.1 yards per carry, and six touchdowns.
Tyler Reid excels with incredible speed right after the handoff and finds spaces to exploit in a defense quickly. Standing at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, he is agile and has a knack of breaking off tackles, making him a dangerous option for any offense.
Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell offered Tyler Reid on Jan. 31, 2024 and Bell also offered him while at Western Carolina in September 2023. Those are his two sole offers so far.
Tyler Reid is the second Class of 2027 commitment for Pitt football, along with wide receiver Jacob Thomas, a wide receiver for Charles Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla., 25-30 miles northwest of Miami.
Desmond Reid had a sensational first season for the Panthers in 2024, as he completely changed the program's offense under Bell.
He earned All-American Honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic, Phil Steele and the Associated Press. He also received a Second Team All-American honor from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and ESPN. He earned All-ACC First Team honors as both all-purpose and return specialist and an All-ACC Honorable Mention at running back. AP also named him as All-ACC First Team All-Purpose back.
Reid ended the season with 184 carries for 966 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and five touchdowns, 52 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns and 13 punt returns for 159 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 11 games.
His 154.91 all-purpose yards per game ranked tied for fifth in the FBS with Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
Pitt will hope that Tyler Reid will bring the same qualities that his brother did when he joins the program in two years.
The Panthers also have two commitments in the Class of 2026, in three-star quarterback Angelo Renda from Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas and three-star defensive back Isaac Patterson from Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio.
