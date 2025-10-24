Former Pitt Players Kick Off NBA Season
As the college season nears closer, seven former Pitt Panthers basketball players begin their NBA seasons this week. Zack Austin, Bub Carrington, Justin Champagnie, Mo Gueye, Cam Johnson, Blake Hinson and Steven Adams.
Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie
Carrington, Champagnie and the Washington Wizards started the season with a 133-120 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Carrington started and played 29 minutes, scoring 11 points while shooting 3-4 from deep. Champagnie averaged 21.6 minutes per game last year but only played 6 in the opener. In those 6, he grabbed 3 offensive rebounds and added an assist.
Zack Austin
The Oklahoma City Thunder recently waived rookie Zack Austin. Austin appeared in 4 preseason games with OKC against the Indianapolis Pacers, Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets twice. His top performance came against the Mavericks where he scored 13 points, had 3 rebounds, 1 block, and a steal. He also had 3 blocks and 3 steals against the Pacers to go along with 5 points. However, he also racked up 5 personal fouls and 3 turnovers in that game.
Austin's 230 career collegiate blocks from both High Point(‘20-‘23) and Pitt(‘23-‘25) helped grab the attention of NBA scouts. He will suit up with the Oklahoma City Blue when the G-League season kicks off on Nov. 17.
Mo Gueye
Alongside Austin, Mouhamed Gueye is the only other Pitt Panther to lead the team in both blocks and three-pointers in a season. Gueye enters his third year with the Atlanta Hawks after starting 28 games last season. The Hawks lost to the Toronto Raptors 131-118 on Wednesday in their opener. Gueye played just 5 minutes but recorded a block.
Cam Johnson
Cam Johnson enters the 2025-26 NBA season with the Denver Nuggets, he’s no stranger to changing threads. After playing his first three collegiate seasons with Pitt he hit the transfer portal and went to North Carolina for his last two. At Pitt he redshirted then played in 69 games, starting 34, averaging 8 points. At UNC he started 56/62 games and averaged 15 points before being selected 11th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.
After 4 years with the Suns he was involved in the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Johnson thrived in Brooklyn and averaged over 18 points per game last season. He was traded to the Denver Nuggets over the offseason, he and the Nuggets kicked their season off last night against the Golden State Warriors.
Johnson scored 5 points and had 3 rebounds in the 137-131 OT loss vs the Warriors.
Steven Adams
Steven Adams has spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and now the Houston Rockets. He was a nationally ranked top-10 recruit coming out of high school who spent his freshman year as one of the best Centers in not just the Big East but the country.
Adams was selected 12th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Thunder after his freshman year. He opened his 12th season with a loss to his original NBA team on Tuesday when the Thunder beat the Rockets 125-124. Adams racked up 13 rebounds and 4 points in 37 minutes.
Blake Hinson
The Portland Trailblazers waived Blake Hinson in late September. It appears that the Trailblazers will bring him back with its G-League affiliate, the Rip City Remix in Nov. Hinson averaged 20.1 points per game and ranked 3rd in all of the G-League in 3-pointers made last season.
