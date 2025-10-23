Pitt Run Defense Tasked With Conference's Top RB
PITTSBURGH — It's a good thing that the Pitt Panthers' defense is built to stop the run because they'll be up against another challenging run game this week against the NC State Wolfpack.
Hollywood Smothers is the No. 1 running back in the ACC. He has 739 yards, five touchdowns, averages 6.6 yards per attempt and 105.6 yards per game. Smothers' rushing total is nearly 200 more yards than the next leading rusher in the conference.
Pitt has already faced a run-heavy Central Michigan offense, a speedy Louisville run game and the No. 2 rushing offense in Florida State. The defense was up to the challenge each time, allowing an average of 87.7 yards in those three games.
Not only will the Panthers be challenged to slow down Smothers, but they'll also have to stop the rest of NC State, which Pat Narduzzi called "the most talented football team that we will have played to date."
"Their tailback is special," Pat Narduzzi said. "Best tailback we've faced to this point. One of the top two leading receivers, as well as he's a balanced runner."
Pitt Defense Faces Tough Challenge vs. NC State
Narduzzi even compared Smothers' skill set to Desmon Reid's.
"He's got speed. He's as close to a guy like Des Reid that we'll face this year," Narduzzi said. I know we've got some great ones coming up here in the future, but he's really good."
Smothers stands at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. Not only is he a talented and speedy rusher, but he is also used in the pass game. Smothers has the second-most receptions on NC State's offense with 25 grabs, and the seventh-most yards with 145 and a touchdown.
"It's a bigger challenge for everybody, because you've got to tackle him in space, not just within the box," said defensive coordinator Randy Bates. "He's probably one of the best players in the league, in my opinion."
The goal for Pitt's defense remains the same: stop the run first and force NC State to become one-dimensional.
"That's what we do," Bates said. "Our No. 1 goal is to stop the run. That's not been this year, that's been the last eight years."
And that is what Pitt did last week against Syracuse. The defense held the Orange to just 76 rushing yards, forced their opponent to pass 31 times and managed to force three interceptions.
Where Does NC State Struggle?
NC State has also shown to struggle when the run game slows down. The Wolfpack have averaged 190.5 rushing yards in their four wins this season, but only 93.7 rushing yards in the three losses. The offense has also averaged 37.3 points in those wins, but only 20.3 points in the losses.
Although Pitt has shown to be successful in stopping the run in the past, there's no guarantee that it will continue against NC State.
Pitt's best run stopper, Rasheem Biles, and best all-around linebacker, Kyle Louis, are both injured. Biles was healthy just a week ago, until he popped up as questionable on the injury report a day before the game against Syracuse and was later ruled out on game day. Louis was injured in the first quarter against the Orange and never returned to the game.
Even without Biles and Louis, the Panthers held Syracuse to 76 rushing yards, with the help of Nick Lapi and Cameron Lindsey filling in as reserves.
"If we can stop Hollywood and stay in the top 10, that would be nice," Narduzzi said. "But I think our defense is built to stop the run. That's what we pride ourselves on."
