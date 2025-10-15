Pitt Forward Undergoes Surgery After Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have already had injuries hurt them early on in the season, with one of their forwards needing surgery.
Pitt basketball head coach Jeff Capel said that freshman forward Henry Lau suffered a hand injury and that he underwent surgery. He also said that Lau hasn't practiced since the team has started official practices on Sept. 22
"Henry is hurt. He had an injury to his hand, had surgery and he's been out, he has not practiced since we started official practice on the 22nd (of September)."
What Pitt Misses with Henry Lau Injured
Pitt landed Lau on May 3 and then signed him on May 16 as a part of the Class of 2025.
Lau hails from Sydney, the most populous city in Australia at around 5.5 million inhabitants, and will turn 19 years old during his freshman season with the Panthers, giving him four years of eligibility.
He was the Sydney Boys High Player of the Year during the 2023-24 season, as he averaged 28 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks and four assists per game.
Lau signed with the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League (NBL) and participated in the U20 Australian National Championships, where he averaged 15 points, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 52% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 92% from the foul line.
Lau also played in the 2024 U18 Australian National Championships where he averaged 13.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
He stands 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds and uses his physicality to dominate through contact, either with a ferocious dunk or a layup. He also can shoot from deep and mid-range and is strong defensively, both on the ball in terms of steals and blocks, plus grabbing rebounds.
Injuries Keep Hurting Pitt Heading into 2025-26 Season
The Panthers are already without one of their top players, as fifth year center Dishon Jackson, who transferred in from Iowa State ahead of the season, is out indefinitely as he deals with a medical situation.
Capel also mentioned that sophomore forward Amdy Ndiaye has had a lower body injury that has kept him out, but that they hope to have him back by Oct. 17, two days prior to their exhibition with Providence at the Petersen Events Center on Oct. 19.
Pitt currently only has a few healthy forwards, including senior Cam Corhen, redshirt sophomore Papa Amadou Kante, senior Barry Dunning Jr. and freshman Roman Siulepa, plus freshman center Kieran Mullen.
Capel mentioned that they've only had about 10 healthy scholarship players, which has tested the conditioning of the team so far, but has been happy with the effort so far.
"It's been a little tougher, with just 10 scholarship guys and so we've had to make adjustments, but I've been pleased with how hard we've practiced, how much better we've gotten defensively. We still have to continue to work to get better offensively, but their attitudes and their willingness to get better every day has been unbelievable."
