Pitt WR Ends First Half with Punt Return TD vs. Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Pitt Panthers wide receiver and punt returner Kenny Johnson scored on a 66-yard punt return touchdown just before halftime against the Syracuse Orange.
The Orange went three-and-out in just eight seconds of game time. They punted to Johnson with 18 seconds remaining before halftime, and he took a side step to the left, hit the middle of the field and was off to the races for the 66-yard score.
The touchdown moved Pitt up to a 17-7 advantage over Syracuse at the break, and it was Johnson's first-career punt return score.. The Panthers scored their first touchdown of the night on the game's inaugural drive, when true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel scrambled for a 36-yard touchdown.
Pitt then had to settle for a 31-yard field goal by Trey Butkowski after a 14-play, 62-yard drive that chewed over six minutes off the clock.
Johnson almost had more punt return yards on his touchdown than he did all season entering the game. He had nine punt returns for 77 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per return, and now Johnson has 10 returns, 143 yards, one touchdown and is averaging 14.3 yards per return.
Johnson leads Pitt with all-purpose yards at halftime with 84 yards. He also has two catches for 18 yards.
This is Johnson's third season with the Panthers. Johnson had 19 total punt returns and 142 yards entering this game. He also has 42 career kickoff returns for 965 yards and one touchdown.
As a receiver, Johnson has 83 career receptions for 993 yards and six touchdowns. He had a career-best game two weeks ago in Heintschel's first-career start against Boston College. Johnson put up nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.
This is just the second season that Johnson has returned punts. Johnson had 10 returns for 65 yards last season. His best kick returning year was last season, when he totaled 459 yards on 22 returns.
Johnson is the second Panther to score on a punt return this season. Running back Desmond Reid scored an 88-yard punt return touchdown on his very first touch of the season in the Week 1 game against Duquesne. Reid scored a 78-yard punt return touchdown in last season's opener against Kent State.
