Pitt Unveils Starting Lineup vs. Providence
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers face off against former Big East foe Providence in an exhibition at the Petersen Events Center and have their first starting lineup of the season.
Pitt will have guards in sophomore Brandin "Beebah" Cummings and fifth year Damarco "Polo" Minor, senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. and forwards in freshman Roman Siulepa and senior Cameron Corhen.
Cummings played in 31 games and made four starts as a freshman for Pitt in the 2024-25 season, where he averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, while shooting 42.9% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range and 82.1% from the free throw line.
He finished with a career-high 30 points in the 96-56 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11, 2024. He shot 10-for-13, 76.9%, from the field and 6-for-8, 75%, from 3-point range, having an incredibly efficient night to help Pitt blowout their mid-major foe.
Cummings earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors, the first of his career, the first Pitt player this season and just the fourth player in program history
He was just the fourth player to score 30 points as a freshman in Pitt history, joining Xavier Johnson, McGowens and Champagnie, tying him for the third most points in a game for a freshman at Pitt.
Pitt Brings in Some Top Transfers for the Starting Lineup
Minor is on his fourth program in five seasons, playing for South Suburban College, a junior college in South Holland, Ill. as a freshman, transferred to Division I program SIU Edwardsville as a sophomore and stayed for his junior season, before transferring to Oregon State for his senior season.
He averaged 31.9 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from the field, 28.2% from deep and 83.5% from the foul line last season.
Dunning is on his fourth program in four seasons, spending his freshman season with Arkansas, transferring to UAB for his sophomore season and then to South Alabama for his junior season.
He started 31 of the 32 games he played in, averaging 32.8 minutes per game, 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, 31.0% from 3-point range and 76.3% from the foul line.
Dunning earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors, as he led the Jaguars to a 21-11 record with a 13-5 record in the Sun Belt, tied for best in the conference.
Corhen is another returner like Cummings, joining Pitt last season after transferring from Florida State.
He started all 32 games for the Panthers last season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 63.5% from the field and 59.3% from the foul line.
Pitt Goes Down Under for New Freshman Starter
Siulepa hails from Australia and previously played in the National Basketball League (NBL) and also high school rugby, standing 6-foot-5.
He has played with both the South West Metro Pirates in NBL1 and also the Tasmania JackJumpers, while also representing Australia at the youth level.
Siulepa played for the Emus at both the FIBA U16 Asian Championships and then FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in 2022, the FIBA U17 Oceania Championship in 2023 and most recently, the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup from June 28-July 6 in Switzerland.
The tournament showcased Siuelpa's talent for the world to see, as he averaged 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds, while shooting 41.6% from the floor and 64.9% from the foul line. Siulepa earned All-Tournament Second Team honors for his performance.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Earns Sloppy Win Over Syracuse
- Pitt WR Ends First Half with Punt Return TD vs. Syracuse
- Pitt All-American LB Leaves Syracuse Game with Injury
- Pitt Reveals Travel Roster vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Projected to Face In-State Rival in Bowl Matchup
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt