Pitt Earns Sloppy Win Over Syracuse
PITTSBURGH - It wasn't pretty, but the Pitt Panthers went into the dome and handled business.
It never really felt like Pitt was in trouble throughout a 30-13 win vs. Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, but the Panthers left a lot on the field. Regardless, Mason Heintschel and the Panthers, especially the defense, did just enough to leave Syracuse with a key conference win.
Pitt forced Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins into three interceptions, turning the game on its head.
Pitt racked up just 265 yards, suffering injuries at just about every level, but the Panthers held strong. There were stoppages on just about every snap, whether it was an injury or a penalty, and it led to a very sloppy game. Both teams hit double digit penalties and 100+ penalty yards. Still, it was enough for the Panthers to leave with a key win. And it started quickly.
It was shades of Acrisure Stadium, circa Oct. 24, 2024, early when Tamon Lynum picked off Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins on the first Orange possession - finding himself in the right place to haul in a ball thrown halfway across the field.
It didn't take Heintschel long to capitalize. On 3rd-and-9, he raced 36 yards up through the heart of the defense for a touchdown. 7-0, quick.
The strong start from Heintschel didn't last long, though. As the Panthers received the ball back deep within their own territory following a strong defensive possession (a possession that ended with Kyle Louis knocked out of the game), Heintschel tried to do too much on third-and-21. He tried to find Kenny Johnson deep downfield, forced the ball into a too-small window and was picked off.
And Syracuse took advantage. The Orange started just outside of the red zone and drove 24 yards, capped by a touchdown toss to 'Cuse wideout Darrell Gill Jr. on a quick slant. Tie game.
A 31-yard Trey Butkowski field goal pushed the lead to three points, and while both offenses struggled to gain much traction throughout the second quarter, it was Kenny Johnson who turned the tides in the second quarter.
Johnson fielded a punt with just seconds left in the second quarter, made a quick cut and raced up across the field for a 66-yard touchdown. After a few near misses this season, coming up just short in the return game, he housed it finally. And he gave the Panthers a 17-7 halftime lead.
Pitt received the ball out of the halftime break, drove the ball and settled for a 42-yard Butkowski field goal. 20-7.
The third quarter featured a few quarterbacks, Heintschel for Pitt and both Collins and true freshman Luke Carney, but it didn't result on any points. It was a defensive battle, with a ton of sacks for the Orange, and a sack from Cameron Lindsey, but neither team scored in the third.
It wasn't until Kavir Bains-Marquez came down with a key interception, coming down with a ball that bounced off Gill and landed in Bains-Marquez's arms, that any points were scored.
Butkowski drilled a 32-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 23-7 midway through the fourth quarter.
Syracuse did battle back, though. Collins, who was inserted back into the lineup in place of Carney, led a scoring drive. A defensive pass interference after the Orange drove into the red zone led to a chance within the 3-yard line. A holding call pushed it back out, but a quick hitter to 'Cuse wideout Emmanuel Ross tightened the game. Lindsey made sure the two-point conversion didn't hit.
An onside kick went Syracuse's way, ricocheting off a Pitt helmet and into the arms of an Orange player, but the ensuing drive ended in a turnover on downs. And Pitt finished it off with a Juelz Goff ruhsing touchdown to clinch the win.
Pitt did enough to leave the JMA Wireless Dome with a win. The Panthers improved to 5-2 (3-1 ACC) and will host North Carolina State at Acrisure Stadium next weekend.
