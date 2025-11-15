Pitt Star LB Returning vs. Notre Dame
PITTSBURGH - It appears that the Pitt Panthers will receive a major boost on the defensive side of the ball against Notre Dame.
Pat Narduzzi made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show today, during his time at Acrisure Stadium ahead of College GameDay showing up for Pitt vs. Notre Dame, and he said that Rasheem Biles will return to the lineup against the Fighting Irish.
Biles — a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from Columbus, Ohio — has missed the last three games due to injury. He had been a legitimate difference maker this season, building off a stellar sophomore season last season, and if he's back in the lineup, it gives the Panthers a major, major boost.
He's recorded 53 tackles (16 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a 75-yard pick six in the 34-27 loss to Louisville at home in Week 5, this season.
Biles' Impact This Season
Biles is still second on the team in tackles and leads the way in tackles for loss. His impact this season, across all phases of defense, cannot be replicated. So, with him and Kyle Louis healthy, it gives the Panthers a major boost.
He's also excellent on special teams, as he blocked three punts as a freshman in 2023, which tied a Pitt record and the most in the nation that season.
Biles forms a great linebacker trio with Louis, an All-American in 2024, and fellow junior Braylan Lovelace, who took on the "Sharks" moniker last season and throws it up whenever they or other linebackers make a great play.
The unit as a whole, which has dealt with injuries to Biles and Louis (and preseason season-ending injuries to Jeremiah Marcelin and Jayden Bonsu) has remained a strength this season. Cameron Lindsey has been a breakout star, and Nick Lapi and Abe Ibrahim have stepped up to lead the unit inside.
With Biles, Louis and Lovelace all healthy, it bodes well for the Panthers against a high-scoring Fighting Irish offense. They will need all three to step up and be the playmakers they've proven to be against the Irish.
Pitt has a difficult matchup coming up against a CJ Carr-led Notre Dame offense, which features perhaps the best 1-2 punch at running back with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.
If Pitt is able to pull off the upset vs. Notre Dame, it will likely be because the defense — the linebackers in particular — are able to make an impact.
