Pitt Hires New TE Coach

PITTSBURGH - It's been a busy day for the Pitt Panthers as four new coaches have been hired by head coach Pat Narduzzi and the crew.

One of those coaches is former Virginia Tech tight ends coach Brent Davis, who has been hired to fill the same role in Pittsburgh. Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported the hire.

Davis spent three seasons in Blacksburg as the Hokies' tight ends coach and also served as the co-offensive line coach during the 2024 season. He spent nine seasons as offensive coordinator at Army before going to Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech had one of the best rushing attacks in college football during the 2023 season, averaging 189.9 yards per game, which ranked 22nd in the country. While the 2025 season went poorly, Davis is partially credited with helping revitalize the offense during his time with the Hokies.

Army was consistently one of the top rushing attacks in the country during Davis's time with the Black Knights, ranking in the top five nationally in seven of his nine years in charge of the offense.

Davis was nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in college football, in 2017 - a season in which Army paced college football with 362.3 rushing yards per game.

In addition to his time at Virginia Tech and Army, Davis has spent time at Georgia State (offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in his second tenure and running backs and offensive line coach during his first) and VMI (offensive coordinator).

Davis is a proven, veteran coach who has had success working with all facets of an offense and brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to building a ground attack. It's possible Davis's impact will be felt across all phases in Pittsburgh, too.

How the TE Room Looks

Pitt has suffered some losses in the tight ends room this offseason, as Jake Overman and Jacob Holmes have exhausted their college eligibility and Malachi Thomas has entered the transfer portal - and since transferred to LSU.

Max Hunt and incoming freshman Wyatt Villareal are the only tight ends currently set to be on the roster next season, but the coaching staff has been looking to potentially add a handful of tight ends via the transfer portal.

Middle Tennessee State transfer Hunter Tipton is scheduled to take an official visit, and UCF transfer Kylan Fox has already taken his official visit.

