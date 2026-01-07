Pitt Backup QB Transfers to Charlotte

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers transfer backup quarterback Cole Gonzales has signed with Charlotte, he announced on Instagram.

Gonzales redshirted this past season and will have one year of eligibility with the 49ers.

Gonzales spent one season with the Panthers, where he received the bulk of his playing time in the 61-9 blowout win over Duquesne in Week 1. Gonzales also notably played in place of a benched Eli Holstein at the end of the Week 5 ACC opener against Louisville.

That next week, Holstein and Gonzales were both passed up for the starting position, which was given to true freshman Mason Heintschel. Gonzales finished his time at Pitt by completing 11 of 22 attempts for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Gonzales' College Journey

Gonzales transferred to Pitt by way of Western Carolina and Oklahoma. He spent three seasons with the Catamounts, two of which were spent with Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell.

In his three seasons at Western Carolina, Gonzales threw for 6,682 yards, 51 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and completed 63.6% of his passes. Gonzales' best season came in Bell's final year with the program in 2023, where he threw for a career-high 2,803 yards, 28 touchdowns, eight interceptions and completed 65.8% of his throws.

Gonzales entered the portal for the first time at the end of the 2024 season and transferred to Oklahoma. He spent the spring with the Sooners until it became clear that Washington State transfer John Mateer would be the eventual starter.

Gonzales entered the portal for the second time in the spring and committed to Pitt.

Pitt's New QB Room

The only remaining quarterbacks for Pitt are Heintschel and freshman walk-on Beau Jackson. The Panthers also signed incoming freshmen Corey Dailey and Angelo Renda.

Former starter Eli Holstein and David Lynch are the other two backups in the portal for Pitt. Holstein started the 2025 season and threw for 1,081 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and completed 61.6% of his pass attempts before being replaced by Heintschel.

Lynch played the final three games of the 2024 season for an injured Holstein, including the GameAbove Sports Bowl. He completed 59% of his passes for 111 yards and threw interceptions in those three games. Lynch did not appear in a game in 2025.

Heintschel will very likely be the starter of Pitt's 2026 season opener. The true freshman completed 63.3% of his throws for 2,354 yardsm 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts.

