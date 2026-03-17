Pat Narduzzi Upset With Pitt's Spring Game Change

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers made another unpopular change to Acrisure Stadium on March 16 when they decided to close off the annual Blue-Gold spring game to the public.

The football program cited logistical complications due to the upcoming NFL Draft, which will be held outside of Acrisure Stadium from April 23-25. The Blue-Gold game will be held two weeks before, on April 11.

As with Pitt's last major stadium change — which closed off nearly 17,000 seats exclusively for Pitt home games starting in 2026 — Pat Narduzzi was not thrilled with this decision.

"Obviously not excited," he said after spring practice on March 17. "I'm happy for the NFL Draft to be here and for 500,000-700,000 fans in Pittsburgh. It's crazy. Not happy about it. Some things are out of our control as a university at times."

Narduzzi Explains Logistical Complications

The largest planning issue surrounding the spring game seems to be parking. According to the NFL Draft campus renderings, the stage will be placed in or near the Gold 1A parking lot on the East side of the stadium — one of Pitt's largest tailgating lots — and a separate venue will be placed on the West side of the stadium in or near the Green 21 and Green 32 lots.

"ESPN has taken over the entire parking lot. There's no parking," Narduzzi said.

The parking situation is expected to be such a headache that Narduzzi said the team will have to bus family members of the players to the stadium for the breakfast ceremony in the morning before the spring game.

"So it's just a logistical thing," Narduzzi said. "Again, everybody is excited about the draft. It's one of those years. When's the next time there's going to be a draft in Pittsburgh?"

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0), head coach Pat Narduzzi, defensive back Javon McIntyre (7) and offensive lineman Lyndon Cooper (56) lead the Panthers onto the field to play the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One point many fans made in reaction to the news that they will not be able to attend the spring game was how Pitt has played its spring game in other stadiums before. According to PantherLair's Jim Hammett, those other venues included local and high school stadiums at North Hills in 2003 and 2012, Gateway in 2005, Bethel Park in 2013 and Highmark Stadium in 2015.

Upon doing some useless research, Pitt has staged its Blue-Gold game at other locations in recent history:



2003 North Hills HS

2005 Gateway HS

2012 North Hills HS

2013 Bethel Park HS

2015 Highmark Stadium — Jim Hammett (@JimHammett) March 16, 2026

Highmark Stadium — home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC — sits along the Monongahela River near the Pitt Bridge and is just down the road from Pitt's football facility. It would make the most sense for an alternate venue.

However, Narduzzi insists that Pitt plays its spring game in Acrisure Stadium.

"Obviously disappointed. I wanted as many fans in Acrisure Stadium as I can because I think it becomes a pressure thing," Narduzzi said. "I also want to be in Acrisure Stadium... I'm not into playing in a soccer stadium and not being in our home."

Narduzzi added that he and the program will explore other fan experience options to replace the spring game. He mentioned potentially opening up fall practice, but said the program will explore other options.

"There's nothing better than a spring game," he said.

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