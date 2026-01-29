Pitt AD Allen Greene Reveals More Potential Stadium Changes

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Athletic Director Allen Greene made headlines on Jan. 28 after his decision to reduce Acrisure Stadium's capacity from 68,400 to 51,416 for all Pitt Panthers home football games in 2026.

The upper East and West sides of the stadium will no longer be available seating areas for fans in a move that is unique in this college football landscape.

For most athletic departments, the goal is to fit as many fans into the stadium as possible. And when capacity reductions do happen, they almost always come in the form of a renovation. Acrisure Stadium is not being renovated — Pitt is simply roping off nearly 17,000 seats in an effort to improve the fans' game day experience.

"Our priority is to create the best student-athlete and fan experience for Pitt and that's exactly what we're doing," Greene said in a press release. "This approach will deliver a more intimate, electric game day experience for our fans and an incredible atmosphere for our student-athletes to compete in. We're excited to roll out additional fan experience initiatives as the 2026 season approaches that will make the North Shore and Acrisure Stadium the place to be for college football in the fall."

Seating the majority of fans in the lower bowl, in theory, should make the crowd feel louder and more crowded at field level, providing a better in-game experience for the student athletes.

The only big drawback is that thousands of season ticket holders no longer available have their seats available. To that, Greene ensured that those season ticket holders would get priority for seats in the lower bowl at an affordable cost.

The upper North end zone will remain open, and no changes have been made to student ticketing.

This was just one change that Greene has made, so far. Greene spoke to the media on Jan. 28 and hinted at more ideas that could be implemented to improve both the fans' and the players' experience at Acrisure Stadium before the 2026 season kicks off.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) greets fans as he takes the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pop and Sizzle

The crowd is the foundation of an elite college football game day environment. But not every fan enters the stadium ready to lose their voice. Greene understands that there needs to be external variables to energize the crowd, besides what's happening on the field.

No kickoff times for the 2026 season have officially been announced, but what is known is that Pitt will have at least two night games, with two weekday matchups against Syracuse and Florida State.

"Two things I've heard is this community loves fireworks and bobbleheads," Greene said. "We want to have a more electric environment. We have an opportunity to play night games this year, and we want our fans to feel the energy."

Greene didn't speak in specifics, but he did tease other ideas to improve the game day experience.

"We have some other things that are going to be coming out later this [spring] and into the summer," Greene said. "There are going to be some plans we have for the fans, for the game day atmosphere, which will include some more things that I would consider more pop and sizzle."

In 2021, Pitt hosted Clemson in then-Heinz Field and beat the Tigers 27-17 to advance to 6-1 en route to their ACC Championship victory a few months later. Greene said the environment in that game is what he's trying to replicate in the future.

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Todd Sibley Jr. (23) celebrates with the student section after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Having a more intimate feel, having fans closer together shoulder to shoulder, I think people just have more fun and enjoy themselves more when they're closer to people who are cheering for their team," he said.

And if Pitt does get a game with enough demand in the future, Greene didn't rule out the possibility of reopening the closed sections.

"We don't have a number [of tickets sold] in mind right now, but we'll know it when we see it," he said.

Tarps

Greene was asked if he planned on putting tarps over off-line sections, and he said it's "been contemplated."

These tarps would likely serve two purposes. One: It would be visually appealing if the seats were covered, compared to nearly 17,000 empty, bright yellow seats. Two: These tarps could be used as in-stadium advertising space, like they were during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

"We still have some work to do in working with the Steelers to find a plan that makes the most sense for us," Greene said.

