WPIAL 4-Star Lists Pitt in Top 8 Schools

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have been named in the top eight schools for four-star Imani Christian athlete Gabriel Jenkins, he announced on Jan. 27.

The other schools Jenkins listed are Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

This is Jenkins' second round of recruiting. He previously committed to Penn State in August, but decommitted less than two months later when now-Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin was fired.

Pitt was in Jenkins' top eight schools before he made his first commitment.

Pat Narduzzi and new defensive coordinator Cory Sanders reportedly visited Jenkins at Imani Christian on Jan. 23.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (middle) leads the Panthers to the stadium to play the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Will Jenkins Stay Home?

Jenkins is a highly-regarded safety in the Class of 2027. The 247Sports Composite, the Rival Industry Rankings and ESPN all have Jenkins as a top 12 recruit in Pennsylvania, a top 35 player at his position and a top 300 player nationally.

As a junior in 2025, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-way athlete posted 1,765 passing yards, 1,409 rushing yards, 41 total touchdowns, 24 total tackles, three for a loss, and one fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps. The year before that, Jenkins totaled 1,300 rushing yards, 20 tackles, five for a loss, five pass breakups, six interceptions and one returned for a touchdown.

"Best traits as a runner translate to the defensive side of the ball: fantastic balance, agility, short-area quickness and anticipation. Locates the football at a high level as a coverage defender and will make difficult grabs at the catch point. Aggressive tackler, will take sharp angles and lower his pad level before delivering impactful strikes," 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish wrote in August.

"Offensive tape is promising enough that he could reasonably project to that side of the ball at the next level. Should be viewed as a potential difference-maker at the Power Four level across multiple positions in the defensive back five. Projects as a potential All-Conference ceiling defender with the physical tools to one day merit NFL Draft consideration."

According to Rivals, Jenkins is coming off an unofficial visit to Penn State on Jan. 24. Since decommitting from the Nittany Lions, Jenkins has visited Nebraska, Ohio State and Auburn. Jenkins' last visit with Pitt came on March 22, 2025, and he has visited the Panthers five total times since 2023.

Jenkins still has one more season of high school football and has plenty of time to make a decision.

