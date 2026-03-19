Pitt's Biggest Draft Star Could Stay Close to Home

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers star linebacker Kyle Louis could stay in the city at the next level.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Louis visited with the city's NFL counterpart, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on March 19.

This is the first report of Louis visiting with an NFL franchise prior to the draft.

Steelers top 30 visitors for today: Illinois DL James Thompson and Pitt LB Kyle Louis. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) March 19, 2026

Louis is projected to be Pitt's top NFL prospect in this cycle. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh outside of Acrisure Stadium on April 23-25.

Kyle Louis Visits Steelers

Louis' draft stock appears to have risen since the end of the regular season.

It started with a strong week of practice at the Panini Senior Bowl in January. Louis received endless praise from those in attendance and covering the event.

"His skills in coverage set him apart, though. In one-on-one drills against running backs, Louis basically ran the option route for the runner and nabbed the quarterback's pass with his quick hands. He was tight in coverage throughout that portion of the practice, showing why he should be a rising prospect in this draft," Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm of the NFL Network wrote.

"He's a true hybrid defender who scouts are split on as far as his best position on the next level. There are some that believe he could be safety, while others think he'll be a weakside linebacker. Louis entered the week with strong late Day 2 to early Day 3 grades, which he built on," said ESPN's Jordan Reid.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kyle Louis (31) of Pittsburgh practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At the combine, one of the biggest knocks on Louis was his size. At 6-foot, 220 pounds, Louis is one of the smallest linebackers in this year's draft and is just a small linebacker historically.

"I'm just here to showcase that you don't gotta be 240 [pounds] to make plays. You don't gotta be 240 to hit-stick," Louis said.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His size has brought questions about what position he could play in the NFL. As Reid said, Louis could better fit as a safety, thanks to his impressive coverage skills and pure athleticism.

Louis consistently finished as a top linebacker at each drill at the combine.

All measurements are from each player's combine profile on NFL.com

Workout Result Ranking (LBs Only) 40-Yard Dash 4.53 Seconds T-4th 10-Yard Split 1.58 Seconds T-3rd Vertical Jump 39.5" 4th Broad Jump 10' 9" 2nd 3-Cone Drill 6.97 Seconds 2nd 20-Yard Shuttle 4.26 Seconds 3rd

#Pitt LB Kyle Louis was categorized as either "Elite" or "Great" for his combine workouts in his RAS score.



The only category he lacked in were his measurables. pic.twitter.com/tbMPorI0rR — Mitch Corcoran (@MitchCorc18) March 1, 2026

Louis is also expected to participate in Pitt's Pro Day on March 26, where the Steelers, along with numerous other NFL teams, will likely be in attendance.

Louis finished his collegiate career at Pitt with 201 total tackles, 93 solo, 108 assists, 25.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!