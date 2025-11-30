Pitt's Defense Overwhelmed by Miami's Star Freshman WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' ACC Championship hopes died in Acrisure Stadium after a 38-7 loss to No. 12 Miami. In large part due to the performance of the Hurricanes' true freshman wide receiver, Malachi Toney.
Toney was a former three-star recruit by 247Sports and the Rivals Industry Rating, who forwent his senior year of high school to enroll at Miami a year early. He now leads the Hurricanes in receiving with 84 catches for 970 yards and seven touchdowns.
But he isn't just a threat at wide receiver. Toney also has 17 carries for 89 yards, a touchdown and two passing touchdowns.
Toney, or "Waldo," as Pat Narduzzi described him, had another impressive game that consisted of a season-high 13 catches for 126 yards and one score, five carries for 30 yards and 1-for-2 passing with a 9-yard touchdown.
"I saw everything I expected," Narduzzi said postgame. "One of the most dynamic players in college football. Obviously, we've seen that the last eight weeks. He's really come on. For him to throw a fade, he's throwing the ball well. He's a special player. He's hard to stop. We should of — could of done a better job of stopping him."
Toney Stress on Panthers' Defense
The one play Narduzzi highlighted was Toney's 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Toney started in the backfield, motioned left and ran a wheel route to the corner of the end zone for the score.
The reason that play stuck out to Narduzzi was that a defensive miscue during the motion that caused linebacker Kyle Louis to play man-on-man with Toney, something no linebacker in the country, even a former All-American like Louis, should ever deal with.
"Things happened fast," Narduzzi said. "That was disappointing because he was Waldo this week, and we had to know where he was at all times. It's an execution mistake there."
The other play that bit the Panthers was on Toney's touchdown. Toney, who also played quarterback in high school, took the direct snap, ran to his right and took the option to hit tight end Elija Lofton when Shadarian Harrison bit on the run.
"The corner just bit up on the [run] and he's in thirds," Narduzzi said. "He's got to stay in his thirds. No coverage check, no issue there. It's just a matter of having better eyes."
Pitt Had 'Too Much Respect' for Toney
Not only did Toney cause matchup issues, but he also caused Pitt's coverage to play "too soft," according veteran safety Javon McIntyre.
"We got too much respect. Sometimes it's just about challenging guys," McIntyre said. "Challenging guys, make them be great. Not just, 'Yeah, we've seen the tape.' He's a great player, but we got to challenge him, though. Make him be great today. Just because he still was great for 11 games, make him be great today."
